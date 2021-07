A lot of folks gained weight during COVID. Shin Lim gained a showroom. The two-time “America’s Got Talent” champion is now the main player at Mirage Theater, as previous headliner Terry Fator has moved south to New York-New York. Lim has gone to work on the venue leading to his reopening of “Limitless”on July 1. There are new video screens at the back of the stage, which is bordered by bright-red casino dice.