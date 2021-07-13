ReciproCity Apps Co-Founder Talks App Connecting Communities to Resources During the Pandemic

Beginning to roll out today, Snapchatters in the U.S. can watch select episodes of award-winning HBO Max programming virtually alongside their friends for free through Snap Minis, Snap’s platform for shared experiences on Snapchat, including the first episode of the hit new Max Original, “Gossip Girl.” HBO Max is the first major streamer to build a Mini to bring full-length episodes to Snapchat, building on its history of innovation to reach new audiences and engage with fans. The HBO Max Mini launches instantly in Snapchat with no installation required, offers age-appropriate episodes based on the user’s age, and is available on iOS and Android. Snapchatters will be able to access watch groups that are viewing episodes with an age-appropriate rating.