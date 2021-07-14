Cancel
Caribbean Curvy Strong 1st Annual 5k J’ouvert Run/Walk

Cost: $24.99 - $54.99. Website: https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Boston/CCSJouvert5kRunWalk. Caribbean Curvy Strong is a non-profit organization located in Massachusetts, our mission is to support , advocate, inspire, empower, motivate and educate individuals of all ages living with Endometriosis or their support system. We also advocate and support females of all ages that have been victims of Sexual Violence. We do this through private/group healing circle sessions, community outreach and collaboration, speaking engagements, and other events through the year. This year we will hold our 1st annual 5k run/walk to bring more awareness to our community and to raise funds for our programs.

