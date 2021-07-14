DigiCert issues Verified Mark Certificates to help organizations secure their emails from abuse
DigiCert announced that it is now issuing Verified Mark Certificates, compliant with the BIMI standard. VMCs issued by DigiCert enable companies to add their trademarked logos to emails they send to their customers to increase recognition, open and engagement rates and brand impressions, while bringing greater trust and transparency to email via DMARC. Gmail now recognizes VMCs and displays company logos in the user’s inbox.www.helpnetsecurity.com
Comments / 0