Electronic IDentification HelloID builds any digital onboarding process within hours

Electronic IDentification launches HelloID, a solution aimed mainly at the financial and governmental sectors, which allows to build any digital onboarding process in hours. Given the importance of customer onboarding in highly regulated environments, HelloID is a game changer for the eTrust industry through a unique and disruptive technology. A solution that enables financial sector companies and governments to reduce their time to market from months to hours, improving their conversion and reducing their acquisition costs in full compliance with eIDAS regulation across the European Union.