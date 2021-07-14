Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Electronic IDentification HelloID builds any digital onboarding process within hours

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic IDentification launches HelloID, a solution aimed mainly at the financial and governmental sectors, which allows to build any digital onboarding process in hours. Given the importance of customer onboarding in highly regulated environments, HelloID is a game changer for the eTrust industry through a unique and disruptive technology. A solution that enables financial sector companies and governments to reduce their time to market from months to hours, improving their conversion and reducing their acquisition costs in full compliance with eIDAS regulation across the European Union.

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Identification#Electronic Signature#Onboarding#Etrust#Eidas#The European Union#Aml#The European Commission#European Digital Identity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
EconomyPosted by
TechRadar

Building digital infrastructure for the ‘anywhere office’

The Barbados government’s invitation to foreign nationals to live and work there under the Welcome Stamp Visa scheme is definitely a case of living the dream. Since last summer, more than 3,000 so-called “stampers” have moved to the island, working for their existing employers from a laptop while enjoying Barbadian broadband, beaches and bars.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

ThreatQuotient releases ThreatQ Data Exchange to simplify bidirectional sharing of intelligence data

ThreatQuotient is addressing an industry need for more curated and data-driven threat intelligence with the availability of ThreatQ Data Exchange. Built on the foundation of ThreatQuotient’s flexible data model and support for open intelligence sharing standards, ThreatQ Data Exchange makes it simple to set up bidirectional sharing of any and all intelligence data within the ThreatQ platform and scale sharing across multiple teams and organizations of all sizes.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

1 in 5 companies fail PCI compliance assessments of their infrastructure

According to a recent poll by SentryBay, the infrastructure of over 21% of surveyed companies has failed key PCI compliance assessments, designed to assist them to maintain high security standards when processing customer card payments. In addition, a further 29.3% said that they had no confidence in their own company’s compliance when it came to PCI DSS.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Hack The Box launches Academy for Business to help organizations combat cyberattacks

HackTheBox announces Academy for Business, a new interactive skill development course for corporate IT and security teams. The Academy for Business platform will provide leading training content on offensive, defensive and general cybersecurity methods. Enrolled employees will benefit from unlimited access to security-based learning paths suitable for all professionals, regardless of prior experience.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

SolarWinds patches zero-day exploited in the wild (CVE-2021-35211)

SolarWinds has released an emergency patch for CVE-2021-35211, a RCE vulnerability affecting its Serv-U Managed File Transfer and Serv-U Secure FTP that is currently being exploited in the wild. “Microsoft has provided evidence of limited, targeted customer impact, though SolarWinds does not currently have an estimate of how many customers...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Mimecast CyberGraph helps detect sophisticated phishing and impersonation attacks

Mimecast announced the Mimecast CyberGraph solution, a new add-on for Mimecast Secure Email Gateway (SEG) that is engineered to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help detect sophisticated phishing and impersonation attacks. CyberGraph creates an identity graph which is built to store information about relationships between all senders and recipients. The...
San Rafael, CAcityofsanrafael.org

Now Hiring: Product Manager- Digital Services

We are a 21st century government with a goal of making City services easy to use and work for everyone. The Department of Digital Service & Open Government blends the City’s traditional IT capabilities with modern digital practices in a supportive start-up environment. We move fast and test new ideas, aren’t afraid to try new things, and always focus on creating a delightful experience for our residents and colleagues.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

RtBrick delivers route convergence on off-the-shelf hardware

RtBrick has set a new benchmark in Internet routing, delivering route convergence on a disaggregated network that is at least as fast as anything seen on traditional proprietary systems. With the upsurge in video conferencing and on-line TV, consumers are increasingly sensitive to disruptions to their connections, even if only...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

D2iQ Kubernetes Platform now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

D2iQ announced the availability of the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP), including D2iQ Kommander, D2iQ Konvoy, and D2iQ Kaptain, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. D2iQ customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Dealing with security vulnerabilities on data center servers requires more skilled staff

There is a lot of attention being paid to continuously updating servers to patch security vulnerabilities on Linux servers running in data centers – a basic step underpinning technology infrastructure in every industry. Yet, staff resources to deal with maintaining servers are not sufficient to meet the workload, said 55% of respondents in a worldwide survey by CloudLinux.
Marketshelpnetsecurity.com

Cloud infrastructure spending reached $15.1 billion in 1Q21

Spending on compute and storage infrastructure products for cloud infrastructure, including dedicated and shared environments, increased 12.5% year over year in the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21) to $15.1 billion, according to IDC. Investments in non-cloud infrastructure increased 6.3% year over year in 1Q21 to $13.5 billion. As the market...
Marketshelpnetsecurity.com

QuantConnect Datasets enables quants to harness a data feed with a single line of code

QuantConnect launched QuantConnect Datasets, a platform where a quant can harness a data feed with a single line of code and begin live-trading in minutes. A true end-to-end integration, QuantConnect Datasets allows vendor datasets to be spun up and applied from research to live trading in minutes. The beauty of QuantConnect Datasets is it removes all of the friction of formatting, updating, and coding data integration with LEAN.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

StrikeReady Recon assists organizations in protecting their mission-critical infrastructure and systems

Launched StrikeReady Recon, a combination of internal and external intelligence that provides a cross-section of the most active and in-the-wild campaigns, intrusions, and attacks targeting organizations globally, assisting them in protecting their mission-critical infrastructure and systems. Cybersecurity communities suffer from a major gap in terms of their ability to inform...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

SES-led consortium defines quantum communication infrastructure for Europe

The Luxembourg’s Quantum Communications Infrastructure project (LuxQCI), coordinated by the Department of Media, Telecommunications and Digital Policy (SMC) of the Luxembourg Ministry of State, and supported by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Luxembourg Space Agency (LSA) under the Luxembourg National LuxIMPULSE programme, will create a secure communications shield against cyber threats based on quantum technology.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Informatica IDMC now available on Microsoft Azure Germany

Informatica announced it will make its Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), an end-to-end AI-powered data management platform, available on Microsoft Azure Germany in response to cloud customer growth across Europe. Over the past year, cloud adoption accelerated as organizations went digital-first to maintain business continuity during the pandemic. Data transfer...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

The real cost of MSSPs not implementing new tech

Enterprises have plenty to manage as their infrastructures scale with a growing and increasingly complex cloud computing environment. They often bring in expert help to ensure a strong security posture, outsourcing jobs to managed security service providers (MSSPs). Contracting with firms whose sole focus is cybersecurity makes a lot of...
Softwareaithority.com

Smart Engines AI digitalizes onboarding for new investors of Alfa Capital

Alfa Capital, one of the largest asset management companies in Russia, a member of the Alfa Group Consortium, selected an AI-based solution from Smart Engines for scanning new clients’ IDs to boost its remote service. Smart ID Engine software product enables Alfa Capital to significantly simplify data entry in their mobile app. This makes customer onboarding more convenient and secure.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Multi-cloud environments creating additional security challenges

Tripwire announced the results of a research report that evaluated cloud security practices across enterprise environments in 2021. Conducted by Dimensional Research, the survey evaluated the opinions of 314 security professionals with direct responsibility for the security of public cloud infrastructure within their organization. According to the research, 73% currently...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Radisys introduces Combo PON Combo PON Optical Line Terminal for broadband service providers

Radisys introduced the Radisys Combo PON Optical Line Terminal (OLT) as part of the Radisys Connect Open Broadband portfolio for broadband service providers. The complete family of Radisys OLTs includes 16 and 32-port versions—a variant of which is the Radisys white box Combo PON OLT that supports both G-PON (2.488 Gbps downstream / 1.244 Gbps upstream) and XGS-PON (10 Gbps symmetrical) within the same PON port of the OLT. The white box OLTs are based on the VOLTHA/SEBA reference architecture and are field-hardened and scaled for commercial deployments today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy