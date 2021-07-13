Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

JVS Human Services Official Discusses Program Providing Job Training for Janitorial Positions

civiccentertv.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJVS Human Services Vice-President of Workforce Development and Rehabilitation, James Willis talks about JVS’ program providing work training programs for job openings in janitorial services in the local area!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the...

civiccentertv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Training#The Splash#Up To Date#Www
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Chaffee County, COChaffee County Times

Chaffee County Human Services seeks applications for the full-time position

Chaffee County Human Services seeks applications for the full-time position of Chaffee Benefits Team Specialist. Responsibilities include but are not limited to, determining eligibility for Food Assistance, Medical Assistance, Cash Assistance Programs. Minimum education requirements are a High School diploma or GED. 2 years customer service experience required. This position will be based out of the Chaffee Benefits Team unit at the Chaffee County Department of Human Services. The salary ranges from $40,904 to $61,356 depending on experience. For more information, please contact Tara Printy at 719-530-2508 or Tara.Printy@state.co.us Please submit a cover letter and resume along with an application to: Chaffee County DHS, Attn: Tara Printy 448 E. 1st Street, Ste 166 Salida, CO 81201 Applications will be accepted until position is filled. EOE.
Health ServicesDuncan Banner

Human Services announces retroactive rate increases and other interventions for waivered services providers

Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) announced this week a 20% retroactive rate increase for Community Living, Aging and Protective Services (CAP) and Developmental Disabilities Services (DDS) waivered services providers. These interventions, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), are retroactive back to Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020. Pending approval...
Jobsshorelineareanews.com

Jobs: Shoreline Community College - customer service and budget analyst positions available

Customer Service Specialist 2 – Student Learning, Equity, and Success. Job description and application: https://bit.ly/3zkFU8K. Job description and application: https://bit.ly/36PiBaL. Interested applicants may apply at www.shoreline.edu/hr for our full-time and part-time positions. It’s easy to search for open positions using the search bar and filtering tools.
Mount Vernon, OHthemountvernongrapevine.com

Director of Human Resources Position Available

Position Type(s): Full-Time, 40 hours per week, Exempt, Classified Typical Work Schedule: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pay Range: $70,000 – $80,000 annually/$2,692.30-$3,076.92 bi-weekly. CLASS DESCRIPTION:. Under administrative direction of the County Administrator; develops and administers human resources policies and procedures for the Board of Commissioners; ensures...
Rutland, VTWCAX

Culinary training program provides skills and community benefits

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will take place on Friday, as rising COVID cases continue to fuel safety concerns. Why some travelers prefer to ride trains, even if it takes longer. Updated: 21 minutes ago. Will the big crowds of riders who greeted the Amtrak Vermonter's...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

COUCH'S CORNER: Effort to provide jobs skills training for homeless begins operations

With the challenges that we are facing, new solutions need to be looked at, solutions that are outside the box sometimes, or that require us to get out of our silos and look at how we might work together. So I was happy to hear that Recycling Lives, an effort to provide job skills training for the homeless and disadvantaged, had opened its doors and begun operations recently.
Westchester County, NYwestchestergov.com

July 12: County Executive George Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update/ Latimer also discussed County’s Innovative 911 Diversion Training Program

View full press briefing here: https://youtu.be/MrmSatxPejM. (White Plains, NY) – At his weekly Westchester County update, County Executive George Latimer discussed the County’s implementation of a program aimed at assisting those in mental health crisis during their time of greatest need. Westchester County is embarking on a new first step in diverting people with serious mental health and co-occurring disorder needs from the criminal justice system into behavioral health services.
Vancouver, WAVancouver Business Journal

SummerWorks program providing 80 youth with summer jobs

Helping Southwest Washington increase the number of young people with access to quality summer work experiences, Workforce Southwest Washington (WSW) recently secured a $50,000 grant from JPMorgan Chase. The grant will assist in preparing the region’s young people for the future of work through new approaches to Summer Youth Employment Programs (SYEP), guiding them on a path to greater economic mobility.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland American Job Centers To Provide In-Person Services

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson announced that the state’s 32 American Job Centers are reopening physical locations for in-person services. During the height of the covid-19, the centers operated virtually. “At a time when so many Marylanders are seeking new jobs and re-entering the workforce, our state’s American Job Centers are reopening their doors and our dedicated workforce professionals are eager to provide in-person services,” said Secretary Robinson. “Whether you are a job seeker or a business owner, I am confident that through the wide variety of state resources available at an American Job Center, we can help you succeed and achieve your career goals.” AJCs offer comprehensive employment, training, and business services. They help job seekers and employers fully participate in the state’s expanding economic recovery. To find the nearest AJC and current information, visit labor.maryland.gov/county.
Austin, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

Texas Gas Service hiring for 20 open positions through Virtual Job Fair

Austin – Texas Gas Service is hosting a virtual career fair to help potential candidates find jobs with the company. On July 28, Texas Gas Service will offer the public an opportunity to learn about 20 open positions throughout its Texas service areas. Positions include field technicians, rates analyst, market...

Comments / 0

Community Policy