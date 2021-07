Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler took a lot of hits in his 12-year career. He's still thinking about them after his retirement following the 2017 season. "Oh, absolutely," Cutler told GQ's Clay Skipper on if he thinks about concussions and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). "I would say definitely my memory isn't the same as it was 5 years ago. The amount of concussions I've had are probably in the double digits. It's gonna catch up to me at some point. I'm just trying to delay it as much as possible."