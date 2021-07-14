JCPS superintendent receives praise for handling district during pandemic
The Jefferson County Public School Board is praising the superintendent for his leadership during the pandemic.
The board released results of Dr. Marty Pollio’s evaluation during a special meeting Tuesday.
They commended his work to improve minority hiring, reduce teacher vacancies, and increase teacher retention.
During the pandemic, the evaluation stated he navigated with a steady hand and resolve to keep focus on a shared vision of facilitating student learning.
To read Dr. Pollio's full review, click here .
► Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .
RELATED VIDEO
Comments / 3