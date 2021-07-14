Cancel
Jefferson County, KY

JCPS superintendent receives praise for handling district during pandemic

By WHAS11 Digital Content Team
Posted by 
WHAS11
WHAS11
 11 days ago

The Jefferson County Public School Board is praising the superintendent for his leadership during the pandemic.

The board released results of Dr. Marty Pollio’s evaluation during a special meeting Tuesday.

They commended his work to improve minority hiring, reduce teacher vacancies, and increase teacher retention.

During the pandemic, the evaluation stated he navigated with a steady hand and resolve to keep focus on a shared vision of facilitating student learning.

