Man, 22, shot in Hunting Park, suffers critical injuries

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTING PARK - A shooting in Hunting Park has left a 22-year-old man in critical condition, officials said. The shooting happened on the 4300 block of North Darien Street Tuesday night, just after 9. The victim was shot in the head and an arm, authorities said. He was taken to...

