Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troy, MI

Ross Mortgage of Troy names Sheri Crump as VP of mortgage lending operations

By Kathy Blake
The Oakland Press
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheri Crump was named vice president of mortgage lending operations at Troy-based Ross Mortgage Corporation, according to an announcement by Tim Ross, CEO. “Sheri is a critical addition to our executive management team who will help Ross Mortgage achieve significant growth and track performance and areas for improvement,” Ross said in a press release. “Her passion for developing others makes her a perfect fit to manage the capacity, training, and accountability among our team members. We are thrilled to have Sheri’s extensive experience on our team to attract and retain talented professionals.”

www.theoaklandpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Troy, MI
Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Troy, MI
Troy, MI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vp#Ross Mortgage Corporation#Chemical Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatecrowdfundinsider.com

Atom Bank Exec Explains How They’re Not Your Typical Bank, After Fintech Exceeds £3B in Residential Mortgage Lending

Earlier this month, the team at Atom Bank reported reaching a key milestone: £3 billion in residential mortgage lending. Hitting this number “represents an important step for our bank, and gives us a real sense of progress as we continue helping more to buy, move, or remortgage,” according to a blog post recently published by Atom Bank.
Real EstateGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Jim's Mortgage Corner

You would believe that applying a large down payment will save you a substantial amount on your monthly payment. Not always true. For every $10,000 you apply to your down payment you will only save approximately $50 per month on your payment. In this example it will take you approximately 16+ years to break even on the amount you saved on your monthly payment.
RetailThe Herald

Mortgage/Retail Lender Greenvi...

Greenville Savings Bank is seeking a full-time mortgage/retail lender. Must be detail oriented and willing to learn and perform various job duties while maintaining a positive attitude. Experience preferred but a degree in business/. finance/accounting would be considered. Competitive salary and excellent benefit package. EOE. Email resume/cover. letter to: jblair@
Arnold, MOmyleaderpaper.com

USA Mortgage

Mortgage loan originator Stephanie Whaley of USA Mortgage said interest rates remain low, but will not necessarily stay that way. Whaley works out of the USA Mortgage office at 3611 Richardson Square Drive, Suite 100, Arnold. “I am a mortgage lender,” she said. “We are seeing the interest rates for...
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. named a 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials

SALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) July 21, 2021. Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) has been named a 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials by Fortune Magazine. To determine the 2021 Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Millennials list, Great Place to Work® analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 5.3 million people. This list is extremely competitive and companies must go through a rigorous, confidential survey to be considered.
Real EstateAxios

Mortgage Receivables Coordinator

Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region is seeking a talented and committed professional to serve as our Mortgage Receivables Coordinator. The role includes the timely and accurate processing of mortgage payments as well as other mortgage servicing duties; such as developing and implementing delinquency and foreclosure prevention strategies, managing homeowner/customer outreach and responding to customer service inquiries.
Buffalo, NYbizjournals

Direct mortgage lender CrossCountry Mortgage landed in Buffalo Niagara

The region’s robust residential real estate market prompted a national direct mortgage lender to open a local office. CrossCountry Mortgage LLC leased a 2,000-square-foot office at 5500 Main St.,Williamsville, following the July 16 approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services. The six-person office is CrossCountry’s first in Upstate New York.
Real EstateInvestopedia

How to Refinance Your Mortgage

Refinancing your home mortgage could save you money by lowering your interest rate. You might also be able to tap into the equity you've built up in your home. In 2020, mortgage refinance activity reached a level not seen since 2003, as homeowners scrambled to take advantage of historically low rates. But before you decide to refinance, here's what you should know.
Real Estatempamag.com

Mortgage lending standards tighten due to GSE policy changes

Mortgage credit availability has hit a 10-month low, ending more than half a year of credit supply gains. The Mortgage Bankers Association reported Friday that its Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI) declined by 8.5% to 118.8 in June, signaling a tightening of lending standards. The index was benchmarked to 100 in March 2012.
Real EstateMotley Fool

It Just Got Cheaper to Refinance a Mortgage

A costly refinance fee is disappearing, making it less expensive to get a new home loan. Refinancing a mortgage is a good way to lower your monthly payments and save money on interest throughout the life of your loan. And now, it may be even more cost effective for you to swap your existing mortgage for a new one.
Real EstatePosted by
Pacific Business News

Mortgage Lenders, Residential

Information was obtained from firm representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires, phone interviews, company websites, and could not be independently verified by Pacific Business News. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed.
Real Estatefinextra.com

Volt acquires Australian Mortgage

Australian neobank Volt has acquired fintech lender Australian Mortgage to speed up the mortgage approval process as part of its banking-as-a-service offering. The deal will see Volt cut turnaround times for mortgage approvals from weeks to as little as 15 minutes. The product will be distributed through Australian Financial Group...
Jackson County, MNJackson County Pilot

Mortgage Foreclosure

MORTGAGOR(S): Amanda M. Rothstein, a married woman. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on December 19, 2017 as Document Number A280662 in the Office of the County Recorder of Jackson County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to:...
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Motto Mortgage Vice President Named 2021 HousingWire Marketing Leader

DENVER, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage is pleased to announce that Kelly Gill, vice president of marketing and advertising for Motto Franchising, LLC and wemlo SM, has been selected as an inaugural HousingWire Marketing Leader. This new award recognizes the 50 most creative and influential marketing minds in the real estate and mortgage industries.
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

Mortgage Technology Pioneer Tim Anderson Returns to Evolve Mortgage Services

Tim Anderson has joined Evolve Mortgage Services, a provider of onshore outsourced mortgage services, as executive vice president, director e-mortgage strategy. A thought leader and frequently sought-after expert on digital mortgages, Anderson has received multiple industry awards and accolades over his 35-year career. He has held leadership roles at Black Knight, DocMagic and Pavaso, and most recently served as senior vice president and director of digital strategy at MortgageConnect.
BusinessTimes Union

Mewhorter named VP at BSNB

Melissa Mewhorter has been named vice president of finance and controller at Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB) according to Chris Dowd, president and CEO. Mewhorter will manage all aspects of the finance department including financial reporting for the bank, purchasing, accounts payable, investment accounting, tax reporting, shareholder relations and general accounting functions.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CandysDirt

Compass Moves Mortgage In-House With OriginPoint

With concerns about the real estate disruptor’s profitability likely putting a lead foot on the pedal, Compass announced that the brokerage has engaged Guaranteed Rate to found OriginPoint, a new mortgage origination company that will roll out to Compass offices soon. It’s been no secret that Compass, launched as a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy