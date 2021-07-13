Ross Mortgage of Troy names Sheri Crump as VP of mortgage lending operations
Sheri Crump was named vice president of mortgage lending operations at Troy-based Ross Mortgage Corporation, according to an announcement by Tim Ross, CEO. “Sheri is a critical addition to our executive management team who will help Ross Mortgage achieve significant growth and track performance and areas for improvement,” Ross said in a press release. “Her passion for developing others makes her a perfect fit to manage the capacity, training, and accountability among our team members. We are thrilled to have Sheri’s extensive experience on our team to attract and retain talented professionals.”www.theoaklandpress.com
