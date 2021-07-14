Tuesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Wednesday’s schedule

Here are Tuesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results as well as Wednesday’s schedule.

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

SUMMER BASEBALL

Blue Mountain League

Northampton Giants at Berlinsville Braves, 6

Easton Falcons at Northern Yankees, 6

Keystone Precision Orioles at Limeport Dodgers, 7:30

SUMMER BASKETBALL

Holy Family Girls Tournament

Villa Maria vs. TBD, 11:30 a.m.

Scranton Prep vs. Warren Hills, 12:35

Whitehall vs. Villa Maria, 1:40

Scranton Prep vs. TBD, 2:45

Northampton vs. Warren Hills, 3:50

Notre Dame vs. Villa Maria, 4:55

Northampton vs. Whitehall, 6

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

SUMMER BASEBALL

Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League

QUAKERTOWN BLAZERS 5, TRENTON CAPITALS 0

Trenton 000 000 000 — 0 2 0

Quakertown 000 020 03x — 5 9 1

Rowe, Bethel (5), Fossile (7), St. John (8) and Reeder; Reese, Thron (6) and Balint. WP: Reese. LP: Bethel. Notes: Q: B. Nicholas 2-3, 2 RBI, R.

LOCAL GOLF

Brookside C.C.

2021 Women’s Twins — Low Gross: Sis Schantz/Trudy Kleppinger; Low Net: 1. Diana White/Ronnie Hess 68, 2. Holly Harrington/Michele Shoudt 69, 3. Edythe Ressler/Beth Perez 71, 4. Ilene Prokup/Linda Palmo 71

LATE MONDAY RESULTS

SUMMER BASEBALL

NORCO Legion Finals

WANDERERS 12, NORTHAMPTON 2

Wanderers 103 600 2 — 12 11 1

Northampton 000 101 0 — 2 8 3

O’Neill, B. D’Amico (7) and R. D’Amico; Corrow, Hughes (4), Erie (5); Sawarynski (6) and Cullen Cooper, Angstadt (7). WP: O’Neill. LP: Corrow. Notes: W: Ludwig 3-4, 3 RBI, 2B. O’Neill 2-3, 2R, 2B

Lehigh Valley Legion Playoffs

SALISBURY 5, WHITEHALL COPLAY 4

Whitehall Coplay 103 000 0 — 4 5 0

Salisbury 000 050 x — 5 6 1

Snyder and Dunbar; Grejda, Warmkessel (6) and Warmkessel, Zepp (6). WP: Grejda. LP: Snyder. Notes: S: Hunter Rothrock 1-3, 2 RBI, R. A. Levy 1-3, 2 RBI. WC: Zack Hartman 2-3, 2 R, RBI. Matt Rader 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI.

Blue Mountain League

BERLINSVILLE BRAVES 16, MARTINS CREEK 14

Martins Creek 081 023 x — 14 13 0

Berlinsville Braves 517 21x x — 16 13 5

Snyder, Monti (3), Mazzi (3), Smith (5) and Butler, Fusco-Lamont (3); Hebert, Howland (4) and Fischl. WP: Howland. LP: Snyder. Notes: BB: JD Greeley 2-2, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2 SB, 2 BB. Owen Fischl 2-3, 3B, 2B, 3 RBI, R, BB. MC: Carson Freeman 3-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R. Matt Rosace 3-5 2 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R.

