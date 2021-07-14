Cancel
Saint Lawrence County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern St. Lawrence, Southeastern St. Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY THROUGH 1115 PM At 1026 PM EDT, radar indicated thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and gusty winds were located along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Kring Point State Park to 9 miles southeast of Redwood to Redfield. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Potsdam, Gouverneur, Canton, Ogdensburg, Norfolk, Oswegatchie, Lisbon, Louisville, De Kalb, Fowler, Parishville, Colton, Morley, Degrasse, Carry Falls Reservoir, Waddington, Richville, Hammond, Cranberry Lake and Madrid. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

