Revealing the mystery behind the threat of non-alcoholic liver disease

Science Daily
 14 days ago

Helmholtz Zentrum München - German Research Center for Environmental Health. Researchers revealed how non-alcoholic fatty liver disease can develop into a life-threatening complication. Their discovery will accelerate the search for therapeutic solutions. The study was led by Helmholtz Zentrum München in collaboration with the Heidelberg University Hospital and the German Center for Diabetes Research.

