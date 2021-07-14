Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Rural hospitals granted millions in COVID-19 efforts, at risk Central Texas hospitals likely were in need

By Khadeeja Umana
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4elqYI_0aw82F8K00

When a rural hospital closes, the surrounding community not only loses a trusted health provider but faces the loss of a significant amount of jobs.

That hits close to home, with rural hospitals right here in Central Texas having fewer than 50 beds; like Goodall-Witcher Healthcare in Bosque county or Rollins Brook Community Hospital in Lampasas County, both with 25 beds.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is providing Texas hospitals in rural areas with $29,713,240 in funding to support their COVID-19 response efforts.

The funding comes through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program (SHIP) which will assist 115 rural hospitals with COVID-19 testing and support as they potentially face new variants; this is just after a recent study revealed that 62 percent of hospitals in rural communities did not have any intensive care unit (ICU) beds available.

“Today’s funding will help small rural hospitals continue to serve their communities in this critical role by expanding their COVID-19 testing capacity and mitigation efforts," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Smaller Texas hospitals with fewer than 50 beds are important in terms of health access to their surrounding communities, according to the HHS release. Those hospitals can use the funds, $258,376 per hospital, to mitigate COVID-19 testing and other needs residents may have.

“Our state-based SHIP grantees are important partners in helping to support small rural hospitals,” said HRSA Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa. “HRSA is committed to mitigating the spread of the virus in rural areas by supporting and empowering local providers to tailor their responses to COVID-19 to what works for their communities.”

Texas received the largest proportion of funding from SHIP, likely because Texas had the greatest number of hospital closures and the highest number of rural hospitals that are identified as vulnerable, according to The Chartis Group study on the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on rural health's stability.

Comments / 0

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Lampasas County, TX
Lampasas County, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Becerra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Health#Central Texas#Covid 19#Icu#Hrsa#The Chartis Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
HHS
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy