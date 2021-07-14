Nancy Davidson, the 'first lady of motorcycling,' dies after battle with cancer

Nancy Davidson, known as the “the first lady of motorcycling” because of her husband Willie G. Davidson and their promotion of motorcycling and the Harley-Davidson brand, died at the age of 89.

Our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report Davidson died following a long-term battle with cancer, citing the company.

Nancy and Willie married in 1957 when she worked as a school teacher. When Willie joined Harley-Davidson six years later, she focused on family.

In 1983, when the company launched the Harley Owners Group, Nancy and Willie began promoting the company by driving thousands of miles across the country, according to the BizJournal.

Nancy is survived by her husband, their three children and one granddaughter. Willie retired from the company in 2012 as senior vice president and chief styling officer. Willie is the grandson of founder William A. Davidson and son of the company's second president, William H. Davidson.

