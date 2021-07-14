Cancel
New London, CT

Police investigate reported stabbing near New London apartment building

By Kimberly Drelich
The Day
Members of the New London Police Department investigate a reported stabbing Tuesday, July, 13, 2021, near 195 Williams St. in New London. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

New London — Police officers are investigating a reported stabbing Tuesday night at an apartment building at 195 Williams St.

The building is owned by the New London Homeless Hospitality Center. The center's deputy director said one person was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital after a stabbing, according to Executive Director Cathy Zall. She said the deputy director and the property manager both responded to the scene to make sure the tenants were OK.

Zall did not know the condition of the victim. She said the incident happened near the property, not inside it, and the two people involved were not tenants. The apartments are rented out to people, not necessarily to the homeless, and the HHC is merely the landlord, she said.

The two people involved in the stabbing knew each other and had gotten into an argument, Zall said the deputy director told her.

About three police vehicles were parked outside the building, which is on the corner of Amity and Williams streets, shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police officers went inside and spoke to people on the porch and others gathered outside.

Officers at the scene said they could not provide any information.

