Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flint, MI

'Some crumbs': Critics urge rejection of $641M Flint deal

By By ED WHITE Associated Press
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36y64W_0aw81yJ200

Some Flint residents are urging a judge to reject a $641 million settlement in litigation arising from the Michigan city's lead-contaminated water.

Federal Judge Judith Levy traveled to a Flint courtroom to listen to the objections. She's holding hearings before deciding whether to approve or veto a deal worked out by lawyers for Flint residents, the state of Michigan and other parties. Michigan is paying $600 million of the settlement.

Lawyers are seeking to carve out $200 million for their fees. The agreement makes money available to Flint residents who were exposed to the highly corrosive water, which wasn't properly treated in 2014 and 2015.

Comments / 0

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crumbs#Contaminated Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy