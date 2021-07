Caves & Cliffs: Part II is in development at Mojang as the next major Minecraft upgrade and you can now test the new world generation is a special build. It's a huge change to the way the world is created in Minecraft, so Mojang decided to do things a little differently this time. Unlike normal testing, this is not a Snapshot you download in the launcher. Instead, if you had to their explainer blog post it gives you some instructions and a download link.