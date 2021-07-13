Cancel
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Esther M. Smith

record-courier.com
 14 days ago

Esther M. Smith, 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior July 11, 2021. Born in Cuyahoga Falls, she lived most of her life in Rootstown. Esther was a wonderful mom, grandma and friend, loved by all who knew her. She was an excellent cook and a social butterfly, who loved to be constantly surrounded by friends and family. Esther adored her children and grandchildren and was always up for an adventure, especially if it included family. She was a faithful Christian who read her Bible daily and was a member of Friendship Bible Church in Randolph.

