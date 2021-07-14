Cancel
Apple patents a dual-prism periscope zoom camera for future iPhones

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has published a patent demonstrating Apple's research and development of a smartphone periscope camera. According to the publication, Apple filed the patent in February 2018, predating the Huawei P30 Pro by over a year. As the description and embedded image show, Apple's...

#Camera#Periscope#Smartphone#Patents
