State Police: Anne Arundel Co. fatal crash on Route 50 causes fire

 10 days ago
One man is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a car drove off a ramp near US Route 50 in Anne Arundel County Tuesday evening, according to Maryland State Police and Anne Arundel County police and fire departments.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on the ramp from eastbound Route 50 to northbound Interstate 97 in Annapolis. The collision blocked off traffic in both directions on Route 50 eastbound near the ramp to I-97, officials said. The roadway has since reopened.

An investigation into the crash revealed that a red Nissan Sentra had driven off the ramp and overturned causing the car to set on fire, officials said.

The person who was pronounced dead at the scene was ejected from the car during the collision. The two other people inside the car were flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the person killed in the crash or the occupants.

Troopers from the Annapolis and Forestville Barrack along with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the crash scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to investigate the incident.

