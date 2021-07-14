Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

MasterChef's winner announcement draws the highest ratings of the season - but falls significantly short of last year's finale

By Jesse Hyland
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 11 days ago

MasterChef Australia concluded its thirteenth season on Tuesday, and the ratings were either a triumph or a disappointment depending on how you slice them.

Justin Narayan's winner announcement drew the biggest audience of the series with 931,000 metro viewers, while the penultimate episode was watched by 824,000.

While the finale did reasonably well for Channel 10, the ratings have fallen significantly short compared to previous seasons, reports Mumbrella.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TabiE_0aw81d1100
Mixed bag: MasterChef Australia concluded its thirteenth season on Tuesday, and the ratings were either a triumph or a disappointment depending on how you slice them

Last year's winner announcement had an audience of 1.523 million, which is almost 600,000 more than Tuesday's episode.

About 992,000 people tuned in for the 2019 finale, and 1.3 million watched in 2018.

Despite the mixed results, the 2021 MasterChef finale was the top non-news program on Tuesday, and the episode nailed its three key advertising demographics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23U7ku_0aw81d1100
Good performance: Justin Narayan's winner announcement drew the biggest audience of the series with 931,000 metro viewers, while the penultimate episode was watched by 824,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9zMU_0aw81d1100
Falling short: While the finale did reasonably well for Channel 10, the ratings have fallen significantly short compared to previous seasons. Pictured: runner-up Pete Campbell

'MasterChef Australia undeniably resonates in the Australian psyche as a premium, trusted and heart-warming show,' said ViacomCBS sales director Lisa Squillace.

'After 13 seasons, MasterChef Australia continues to deliver highly meaningful and impactful campaigns for our partners,' she added.

The finale, which took place over two very competitive nights, saw 27-year-old youth pastor Justin Narayan win and take home the $250,000 cash prize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CXTTp_0aw81d1100
First place: The finale, which took place over two very competitive nights, saw 27-year-old youth pastor Justin Narayan (centre) win and take home the $250,000 cash prize and trophy

Justin beat out tattoo artist and home cook Pete Campbell, and stay-at-home mother Kishwar Chowdhury.

'I feel incredibly honoured and humbled to have that title and to be able to win this competition,' he said.

'I'm genuinely going to take a week to process this and let it sink in, and then I'll, like, write you an email, let you know how I feel.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqqmE_0aw81d1100
Winner's grin: Justin beat out tattoo artist and home cook Pete Campbell, and stay-at-home mother Kishwar Chowdhury

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

211K+
Followers
80K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masterchef Australia#Advertising#Reality Tv#Masterchef Australia#Channel 10#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Worldnewsbrig.com

Masterchef Australia Season 13 Winner Justin Narayan Marries Girlfriend Esther Smoothy

Within days of winning the cooking reality show MasterChef Australia season 13, Justin Narayan married his girlfriend of two years, Esther Smoothy. Narayan was declared winner of the show during its filming back in May and the 27-year-old youth pastor married Smoothy just days after the taping, reports dailymail.co.uk. According to the magazine Woman’s Day, Narayan exchanged vows with Esther in Perth. Masterchef Australia Season 13 Winner Is Justin Narayan; Check Out His Best Dishes From the Cooking Show That Prove He’s a Culinary Maverick (Watch Videos).
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Loki's season finale speech was worked on until nearly the last minute

"Me, the (finale) writer Eric (Martin), Tom (Hiddleston), and Sophia (di Martino), we were working on that speech that Loki says to her right up until the day before shooting, because we just wanted to get it right," says director Kate Herron. "I think those words — and this came from Tom, 'I just want you to be okay' — were so key because there's pain in that, right? Because he's evolved in ways and he's moved beyond his pain and anger, and he doesn't want that for her. You don't want that for someone you care about. But, she's just not quite on that path yet and she does still have that."
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Inside the NRL 'lockdown bubble': Tom Burgess' fiancée Tahlia Giumelli shares pictures from luxurious quarantine hotel in Queensland as she isolates alongside her two young children

South Sydney Rabbitohs star Tom Burgess' fiancée Tahlia Giumelli and the pair's two children are currently in quarantine for two weeks at a luxury Gold Coast resort. The NRL was forced to relocate its 16 teams to three bubbles in Queensland last week to escape growing Covid outbreaks in NSW and Victoria, with separate hubs set up on the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sunshine Coast.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Gogglebox star reveals heartbreaking reason they were forced to quit show

Gogglebox star Chris Ashby-Steed has previously opened up about why he was forced to leave the show after falling out with his co-star, Stephen Webb. After initially saying that his exit was in order to pursue a career in television, he has since claimed that he and Stephen initially planned to leave together on a new venture, and when it fell through, they couldn't make their continued friendship on the Channel 4 show work.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Devastated bride and groom are booted from their EIGHT hotel rooms along with their family just three days before their wedding to make way for NRL stars going into hotel quarantine

A bride and groom have been kicked out of their hotel rooms just days before their wedding to make way for NRL teams moving in to quarantine. The couple will tie the knot this weekend at the Twin Waters Golf Club and had planned to stay at the nearby Novotel resort in Maroochydore, on the Sunshine Coast.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Daily Mail

MasterChef Australia's Justin Narayan marries his girlfriend of two years Esther Smoothy just DAYS after being crowned winner of the cooking show

He was crowned the winner of MasterChef Australia during filming for the reality cooking show back in May. But that victory wasn't even the biggest milestone in Justin Narayan's life that week, as the 27-year-old youth pastor married his long-term partner Esther Smoothy just days after the taping. According to...
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

Loki's season finale speech was worked on until nearly the last minute

"Me, the (finale) writer Eric (Martin), Tom (Hiddleston), and Sophia (di Martino), we were working on that speech that Loki says to her right up until the day before shooting, because we just wanted to get it right," says director Kate Herron. "I think those words — and this came from Tom, 'I just want you to be okay' — were so key because there's pain in that, right? Because he's evolved in ways and he's moved beyond his pain and anger, and he doesn't want that for her. You don't want that for someone you care about. But, she's just not quite on that path yet and she does still have that."

Comments / 0

Community Policy