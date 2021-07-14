MasterChef's winner announcement draws the highest ratings of the season - but falls significantly short of last year's finale

MasterChef Australia concluded its thirteenth season on Tuesday, and the ratings were either a triumph or a disappointment depending on how you slice them.

Justin Narayan's winner announcement drew the biggest audience of the series with 931,000 metro viewers, while the penultimate episode was watched by 824,000.

While the finale did reasonably well for Channel 10, the ratings have fallen significantly short compared to previous seasons, reports Mumbrella.

Last year's winner announcement had an audience of 1.523 million, which is almost 600,000 more than Tuesday's episode.

About 992,000 people tuned in for the 2019 finale, and 1.3 million watched in 2018.

Despite the mixed results, the 2021 MasterChef finale was the top non-news program on Tuesday, and the episode nailed its three key advertising demographics.

'MasterChef Australia undeniably resonates in the Australian psyche as a premium, trusted and heart-warming show,' said ViacomCBS sales director Lisa Squillace.

'After 13 seasons, MasterChef Australia continues to deliver highly meaningful and impactful campaigns for our partners,' she added.

The finale, which took place over two very competitive nights, saw 27-year-old youth pastor Justin Narayan win and take home the $250,000 cash prize.

First place: The finale, which took place over two very competitive nights, saw 27-year-old youth pastor Justin Narayan (centre) win and take home the $250,000 cash prize and trophy

Justin beat out tattoo artist and home cook Pete Campbell, and stay-at-home mother Kishwar Chowdhury.

'I feel incredibly honoured and humbled to have that title and to be able to win this competition,' he said.

'I'm genuinely going to take a week to process this and let it sink in, and then I'll, like, write you an email, let you know how I feel.'