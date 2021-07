MONROE, La- “What’s going on with it every body we are back at it again with another episode of Beast of the Week. Of course you know we are at Miro’s, exclusive sponsor for Beast of the Week. I am actually here with Mr. Kashie Crockett he is the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year. So tell me, for that to be under your belt, for you to call yourself the Gatorade Player of the Year. How does that make you feel?”