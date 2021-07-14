Ski-U-Pahdcast 4.40: Olympic Preview and Summer Vacation!

The 2020 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics are finally here...well hopefully unless the allready really bad COVID situation in the Olympic Village gets even worse. It was a delay of a year, and some athletes didn’t know whether their Olympic dreams would be realized or not. But, at the end of the day, after all the trials and competitions there will be nine athletes competing in the Toyko games who have a connections to the U—either current Minnesota Gophers, U of M grads, or spent at least one season in Dinkytown. Four will be wearing the red, white and blue of the United States, a pair will be sporting the red and white of our neighbor to the north in Canada, and three others will represent their home countries not on the North American mainland. We profile all eight below and tell you when you can catch them in action and on what platform over the next couple of weeks. All game times below will be in CDT.