Ski-U-Pahdcast 4.40: Olympic Preview and Summer Vacation!

By gopherguy05
thedailygopher.com
 11 days ago

Gopherguy05 is left high and dry once again this week by the rest of his friends and goes solo. This week’s Pahd is a short and sweet update on current and former Minnesota Gophers who will represent the maroon and gold, and red, white, blue and a few other colors in the Toyko Olympics that begin next week.

www.thedailygopher.com

Comments / 0

#Olympics#Summer Vacation#Olympic Preview#Minnesota Gophers#Homefield Apparel#Dailygopher
Distractify

Controversial Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Set to Make Olympic Debut in Tokyo

A Reddit user recently listed the controversies surrounding MyKayla Skinner, a U.S. gymnast making her Olympics debut at the Tokyo games tomorrow, Sunday, July 25. “As someone whose been passionately following the U.S. women’s gymnastics team … I am appalled by the idea of someone such as MyKayla Skinner representing the United States at the Olympics,” user u/Dramatic_Quarter wrote, in part. “The way she conducts herself online and outside of gymnastics is an embarrassment to our country.”
FIFAchatsports.com

2020 Olympics: Group E Preview

The 2020 Olympics begin next week, and we begin to take a look at the 3 groups of teams in women’s soccer that will compete for the gold, silver, and bronze medals in Tokyo. Unlike the men’s soccer competition, the Olympics is a FIFA-sanctioned event on the women’s side. FIFA has instituted a new rule for this tournament that will certainly help all teams during this grueling 2-week tournament.
Sportsthedailygopher.com

Gopher Sports Olympic Preview

The 2020 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics are finally here...well hopefully unless the allready really bad COVID situation in the Olympic Village gets even worse. It was a delay of a year, and some athletes didn’t know whether their Olympic dreams would be realized or not. But, at the end of the day, after all the trials and competitions there will be nine athletes competing in the Toyko games who have a connections to the U—either current Minnesota Gophers, U of M grads, or spent at least one season in Dinkytown. Four will be wearing the red, white and blue of the United States, a pair will be sporting the red and white of our neighbor to the north in Canada, and three others will represent their home countries not on the North American mainland. We profile all eight below and tell you when you can catch them in action and on what platform over the next couple of weeks. All game times below will be in CDT.
Sportssnowbrains.com

Ski Mountaineering to Debut at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Ski mountaineering will feature for the first time in the Winter Olympics in 2026, in Italy’s Milan and Cortina D’Ampezzo, following unanimous approval by the International Olympic Committee yesterday. The sport, which combines ascents and descents of mountain trails on or while carrying skis, will have five events at the...
Grosse Pointe, MIGrosse Pointe News

MySwimPro founder previews Olympic swimming

The Olympic Games are just days away and the swimming community is preparing for its biggest stage. Swimming always has some of the most highly anticipated events when the Olympics come around every four years (or five in this case). Grosse Pointe’s Fares Ksebati and his team at MySwimPro are gearing up to cover the biggest eight days on the swimming calendar.
Public HealthSalt Lake Tribune

After positive COVID test ends her Olympic hopes, Kara Eaker looks forward to competing with U of U gymnastics

Kara Eaker feels like she has something exciting on the horizon when she returns from Tokyo: her chance to compete for the Red Rocks at the University of Utah. Eaker, an alternate for the USA Gymnastics team, on Monday became the first American Olympian to test positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo. A day later, her father, Mark Eaker, appeared on NBC’s Today show and said the 18-year-old is looking forward to moving on, including enrolling at the University of Utah this fall.
SportsWBOY

Mountaineer Round-up: Mountaineers representing in Tokyo

The XXIII Olympiad is officially underway in Tokyo, and several Mountaineers are in attendance representing their countries (and, of course, West Virginia!) as they vie for a spot on the podium. This year’s Olympics have gone off in the midst of a busy summer in the sports world, especially for...
Sportsspotonnewjersey.com

Tokyo Olympics Preview: Ashleigh Johnson

The United States Women's Water Polo Team goes for its third straight gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Johnson was the starting goalie on the 2016 squad that won every game by at least six goals en route to the top spot at the tournament.
Oregon StateNBC Sports

Catching up with Oregon State's Jade Carey before Tokyo Olympics

Current Oregon State Beaver student-athlete Jade Carey is one of the best gymnasts in the United States. The 21-year-old qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics a year ago due to multiple performances at the Individual Apparatus World Cup Series. She’ll be representing her country individually in a new format that’s...
Evansdale, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

WATCH NOW: Waterhawks Ski Team wows crowd with Olympics show

EVANSDALE — The stormy skies cleared just in time for the Waterhawks Ski Team to present its weekly performance Friday. The group entertained the crowd with its Team USA Olympics-themed show with skits weaved between the action on Eagle Lake in Evansdale. Boats circled the lake with skiers in tow...
Houston, TXHello Magazine

Simone Biles' hotel-worthy garden transformation is epic – photos

Simone Biles has the most incredible home in Houston, Texas which she purchased back in 2019 – and wait until you see her new garden complete with an outdoor swimming pool. The Olympic gymnast has delighted fans by sharing regular updates of her garden renovation on social media, including sharing before and after photos of the process.
newschain

Naomi Osaka’s opening Olympic tennis match removed from Saturday schedule

Naomi Osaka’s first-round match at the Olympic tennis tournament was removed from the schedule for Saturday less than 24 hours before it was due to be played. The four-time grand slam champion is making a return to action after taking an eight-week break for mental health reasons, withdrawing from the French Open and missing Wimbledon altogether.
Fox News

Simone Biles reveals why gymnastics team skipped Olympics opening ceremony

Simone Biles and the rest of the USA Gymnastics were not at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremonies with some of their U.S. colleagues on Friday night. Basketball star Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez were the flag bearers during the parade of nations, but Biles and the rest of the team were absent from the event. The decorated Olympian explained why the team was absent in an Instagram post.
The Associated Press

Bird sees no hypocrisy on US team staying for anthem

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Sue Bird sees no contradiction with the U.S. team staying on the court during the national anthem at the Olympics. It’s a change for the four-time Olympic gold medalist and her WNBA teammates. During the WNBA season players usually leave the court to raise awareness for social justice before the anthem is played at games.
Oklahoma Statewcn247.com

Texas, Oklahoma reportedly eye SEC invite...Kraken picks

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Chronicle is reporting that Big 12 powers Texas and Oklahoma have reached out to the Southeastern Conference about potentially joining the league. The report cites a source the paper did not identify, only to say it was a high-ranking official with knowledge of the situation. The paper said an announcement could come in the next couple of weeks.
Sportsfightinghawks.com

Track & Field Teams, Six Fighting Hawks Earn USTFCCCA Academic Awards

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The University of North Dakota track & field continued its tradition as one of the elite academic programs in the country in 2020-21 as both the men's and women's teams earned Academic Team honors from USTFCCCA this week. In addition, the Fighting Hawks women finished fourth in the country with a team GPA of 3.771, while six student-athletes received individual awards setting the new Division I standard for UND.
Columbus, OHlandgrantholyland.com

TBT Preview: Carmen’s Crew vs Mid American Unity

Alrighty, let’s try this again. After an unceremonious first round exit in The Basketball Tournament last summer, Carmen’s Crew is back for the fifth straight year, searching for their second TBT championship. After watching the Wichita and West Virginia regionals compete over the past week, the Columbus regional is set to tip off this afternoon at the Covelli Center on Ohio State’s campus. If you haven’t bought tickets and are interested, you can find more information here.

Comments / 0

