10 of the Most Epic Places to Visit in Northern Scotland

England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland make up the United Kingdom, the island country surrounded by the North Atlantic and the North Sea in Northern Europe. Relatively small it may be, but the UK features an incredible variety of landscapes, from beaches, steep cliffs, and mountains to valleys, dense woods, moors, and rivers. Everywhere from north to south and east to west, small towns and villages nestle among these treasures of nature, romantic because of their locations and the style of the houses, often stone cottages overgrown with roses and wisteria, with shingle or thatched roofs. Each one of the dwellings I discovered on my many tours around the island has its own history and individual charm. One picture postcard after the other.