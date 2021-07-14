Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Basketball: Team USA rebounds from historic losses, beats Argentina

By Connor Grott
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26y0CW_0aw7zRTp00
Kevin Durant of the United States, shown during the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, scored 17 points in Team USA's win over Argentina on Tuesday in Las Vegas. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- After suffering back-to-back historic losses in preparation for the Summer Games in Tokyo, the Team USA men's basketball squad stabilized itself with a dominant 108-80 win over Argentina on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Team USA entered this summer's exhibition slate with a 54-2 record since 1992, but the Americans quickly doubled that loss total with two stunning defeats in three days at the hands of Nigeria and Australia.

Needing a win to avoid a third straight loss and to gain some momentum ahead of its Olympic opener in 12 days, Team USA put together its most complete showing against the Argentinians.

"I thought we sustained our [stamina] pretty well," Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich said. "Against Australia we competed well, rebounded, played defense, ran the floor and had good pace for a half and then it dissipated for a half.

"Tonight, we maintained that pretty much throughout the game. Hopefully that's a sign we're getting better."

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal both had 17 points and six rebounds to lead the Americans to their first exhibition win of the summer.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who entered the starting lineup for injured Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum (sore knee), finished with 15 points. Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard notched 13 points, while Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo added 12 points and five assists.

"A sense of urgency is what we're kind of preaching," Beal said. "Today we got better, but there's still a lot more we can improve on. We're moving in the right direction."

Team USA shot 6 of 9 from 3-point territory to build a 33-19 first-quarter lead. The Americans later scored the final six points of the first half to take a 58-42 advantage into halftime.

The U.S. increased its lead to as many as 25 points in the third quarter and led 81-62 with 10 minutes remaining. Team USA outscored Argentina 27-18 in the fourth to earn the 108-80 victory.

Former NBA player Luis Scola, 41, scored a team-best 16 points for Argentina, which has a 0-3 record in the exhibition games at Mandalay Bay this week.

Next up, Team USA will have a rematch with Australia on Friday. The Americans will then face Spain on Sunday before departing for the Tokyo Olympics on July 19.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
148K+
Followers
36K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Scola
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Team Usa#Americans#Argentinians#Washington Wizards#Chicago Bulls#Portland Trail Blazers#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Country
Spain
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says 2 NBA Stars Play Harder Than Everyone

When it comes to going all out on a nightly basis, two players stand out above the rest in the NBA, according to Charles Barkley. Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Barkley and his TNT colleagues heaped plenty of praise on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 125-91 romp.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson's Father Mychal Thompson Selects The 5 Best NBA Players Of All Time

Throughout history, fans, pundits, and even players have engaged in the never-ending debate about the greatest players of all time. If things are difficult when we talk about just one player (Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, or LeBron James) then it's almost impossible to choose the greatest starting five of all time.
NBAhypebeast.com

Devin Booker's Elite Car Collection Is Exposed in Latest Episode of 'Tagged'

The Phoenix Suns have been dominating this season’s Finals, with two games under their belt against the Milwaukee Bucks, and standing at the forefront of this 2-0 lead is shooting guard Devin “DBook” Booker. His agility and flurry of three-pointers resulted in 31 points in Game 2, as well as 27 points in Game 1. However, on the eve of Game 3, HYPEBEAST wanted to delve into Booker’s side passion, one off the court and devoid of a basketball altogether: cars.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

1 NBA Team Rumored To Want Ben Simmons ‘Badly’

After another dismal postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers seem ready to shake things up this summer. Among the options available to the franchise is to trade away former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons. The 24-year-old point guard disappointed yet again in the playoffs, as he showed extreme hesitancy to be aggressive...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Team USA’s Shocking Loss

Team USA’s men’s basketball team suffered one of the biggest upsets in recent international basketball history on Saturday night. It was just an exhibition match, so it didn’t really count for anything, but Nigeria took down the United States, 90-87, on Saturday evening. This was the first exhibition game for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy