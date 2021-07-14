Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Aransas; Refugio The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Copano Creek Near Refugio affecting Refugio and Aransas Counties. For the Copano Creek...including Refugio...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Copano Creek Near Refugio. * Until further notice. * At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 15.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is in Moderate flood stage and is expected to fall to 14.2 feet early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs. The river rises to low steel of the Farm to Market 774 bridge.