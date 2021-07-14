Cancel
Lakeland, FL

Linda Sue McKenna Lanier, 72

LkldNow
LkldNow
 11 days ago

Linda Sue McKenna Lanier, 72, passed away at Lakeland Hospice House just before midnight on Monday, July 12, 2021. Linda was born in Marietta, Ohio to parents Ralph M. and Josephine (Holster) McKenna. She loved antiques and was a frequent visitor at local antique auctions. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Lanier, and sister Nancy Adam.

