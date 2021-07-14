Dannie H. Surrency, 74

Barry Eugene Hayes, 66, of Lakeland, FL, went home to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Barry was born in East Point, Atlanta, GA to Ed and Hazel (Bramblett) Hayes. He was raised in the East Point area and active in Little League in his younger years. When in high school, he was a proud Buccaneer at Briarwood high school. He excelled in most every sport, earning many letters, however soccer became his favorite. Barry could have gone with a soccer scholarship to college, but he followed his heart and calling, going on to attend Atlanta Christian College. While attending college, the only sport available was basketball, so he joined the team, with all his 5’3 stature. Barry loved politics and was chosen to attend Boys state his senior year of high school.