Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 7.13.21

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome, NXT fans! It’s another Tuesday, so it’s time for another episode of NXT. I am *as always) Jeremy Thomas, and there’s a hell of a show on tap for us tonight as Karrion Kross defends the NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano. In addition to that match, the newly-partnerless Ember Moon will face off with Dakota Kai while Dexter Lumis battles Sabtos Escobar and Sarray has her latest match against Gigi Dolan. Plus, Cameron Grimes serves his first week as LA Knight’s butler, so that should be fun. We have lot going on tonight so without further ado, let’s get right into it.

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Grimes
Person
Jeremy Thomas
Person
Bobby Fish
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Person
Samoa Joe
Person
Karrion Kross
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Johnny Gargano
Person
Dakota Kai
Person
Ember Moon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxt Takeover#Boxing#Combat#Msk#Nxt Championship#Dakota Kai Bell#Diamond Mine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Styles ‘Knocked Out Cold’ By Top WWE Star

WWE star AJ Styles recently recalled how Samoa Joe had once had legitimately choked him out with his Coquina Clutch submission move during a match. Joe recently made an appearance on last week’s episode of Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast. Speaking about his submission move, Coquina Clutch, he joked that he enjoyed executing the move on Styles because he likes the smell of his hair. Michelle McCool Phone Call To AJ Styles Leaks.
WWEGamespot

WWE's Johnny Gargano Knows He Will beat NXT Champion Karrion Kross

On the next episode of NXT, airing Tuesday, July 13, on USA, WWE superstar Johnny Gargano has the chance to become a two-time NXT champion when he steps in the ring with reigning title holder Karrion Kross. And while Kross, thus far, has been one of the most dominant stars in NXT history, Gargano likes his odds.
WWEfloydct.com

Johnny Gargano Aiming for Place on WWE NXT’s Mount Rushmore With Second Title Win

Johnny Gargano has pretty much done it all in WWE NXT as the brand’s first triple crown champion. The dedicated performer not only continues to set new goals for himself, but for The Way, a faction formed with wife Candice LeRae. Together the duo have taken emerging talent Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory to the next level.
WWE411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Welcome, NXT fans! It’s another Tuesday, so it’s time for another episode of NXT. I am *as always) Jeremy Thomas, and there’s a hell of a show on tap for us tonight as Karrion Kross defends the NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano. In addition to that match, the newly-partnerless Ember Moon will face off with Dakota Kai while Dexter Lumis battles Sabtos Escobar and Sarray has her latest match against Gigi Dolan. Plus, Cameron Grimes serves his first week as LA Knight’s butler, so that should be fun. We have lot going on tonight so without further ado, let’s get right into it.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Samoa Joe Segment And New Matches Revealed For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Samoa Joe is set to address WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross on tonight’s show. WWE has announced that Joe will be live on tonight’s NXT to speak on last week’s attack by Kross, which came after Joe served as the special referee for Kross’ win over Johnny Gargano. Joe is currently the enforcer to NXT General Manager William Regal.
WWEringsidenews.com

Samoa Joe Set To Wrestle At WWE NXT TakeOver

Samoa Joe hasn’t wrestled in nearly two years, but that is about to change. He has been at odds with Karrion Kross since arriving in NXT, and it didn’t take long at all for things to get physical. The deal was that Joe couldn’t attack anyone unless he was provoked....
WWEPWMania

Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results For The Next 2 Weeks

WWE taped the 7/27 and 8/3 editions of NXT on Wednesday at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Below are full spoilers- – Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan defeated Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher. Ridge Holland returned after the match to help Dunne and Lorcan destroy Ciampa and Thatcher. – There was...
WWEComicBook

WWE NXT Spoilers: NXT TakeOver 36 Main Event Confirmed

NXT taped next week's episode at the Capitol Wrestling Center on Wednesday night, and the spoilers from the show have revealed what WWE has planned for NXT TakeOver 36 during SummerSlam weekend. The episode followed up on the show-closing angle this week when Karrion Kross attacked NXT General Manager William Regal in the parking lot and ran off before Samoa Joe could reach him. Joe announced that he was officially transitioning from his managerial role into a full-time wrestler again, and announced he'd be challenging Kross for the NXT Championship at TakeOver. If Joe wins, he'll become the first three-time NXT Champion in company history.
WWEf4wonline.com

Samoa Joe attacked by Karrion Kross on WWE NXT

Samoa Joe was attacked following tonight’s NXT main event by Karrion Kross. Kross successfully defended the NXT title against Johnny Gargano in the main event of tonight’s show. Kross mouthed off at Joe after Joe gave him the title back. When Joe turned his back away from Kross, he responded by grabbing him in a choke hold, sending both to the floor. Joe passed out as Kross stood tall to end the program.
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jimmy Uso Arrested During WWE Show?

WWE star Jimmy Uso was arrested last night (Monday) on the charge of DUI. He was released from jail this morning after a bail of $500 was paid. Some reports state how WWE have reacted so far. However, It is still too early for that at this point. Dana Brooke Is Marrying Surprising Boxer.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Controversial’ Photo Angers WWE Fans

WWE star Sasha Banks recently entailed herself in a controversy. With the world dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and people being encouraged to take the vaccine shots, The Boss seems to be against the idea of getting vaccinated. Sasha Banks is against vaccination?. The former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion recently...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fire Woman After Bobby Lashley ‘Mistake’

WWE writer Kenice Mobley, who was recently hired by the company seems to have been released. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently confirmed the news of the release on Twitter. “WWE writer Kenice Mobley has been let go. She was in the news this week after a podcast appearance where she said she wasn’t familiar with the product.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Raw ‘Removing’ Former World Champion?

Drew McIntyre remains one of the top Superstars in all of WWE and has competed against the best of the best the company has to offer. He is also a former WWE Champion as he won the title on two different occasions. Drew McIntyre was unable to win the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley on Night One of WrestleMania despite his best efforts. In a repeat of what took place at WrestleMania 37, Drew McIntyre competed against Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman for the WWE Championship on Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Despite putting on an incredible performance, the Scottish Warrior was not able to win the WWE Title again. He was also unable to defeat Bobby Lashley at the WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view and can no longer challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Drew McIntyre might have been sabotaged at WWE Hell In A Cell as well.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Hiring Bobby Lashley Girlfriend?

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Dropped Bombshell To AEW Star

Matt Hardy is and will forever be a huge name. The once star of not only the attitude era now carries around his legacy throughout the halls of AEW. Matt recently spoke out in an interview where he talked about Bray Wyatt. Could we see Bray jump ship to AEW? Ronda Rousey Signs Contract With Major Company.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss WWE Boyfriend Leaks Breakup News

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were previously involved in a real-life relationship and were even engaged to be married. However, that did not work out and they eventually called off their engagement in 2018, and Bliss is now engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera. Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Signing Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg ‘Didn’t Want To Beat’ WWE Star

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy