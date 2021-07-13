I-25 Emergency Pothole Patching Project On Raton Pass Put On Temporary Hold

The New Mexico Department of Transportation, through its contractor Northern Mountain Constructors, would like to inform the traveling public that there will be ongoing, emergency pothole patching in the southbound lane of I-25 between Raton Pass and Raton. A significant repair will close the southbound lanes of the freeway at mile post 455 to 452, and was scheduled for this week. Northern Mountain received word, though that the scope of the project had changed, so the diversion is tentatively scheduled for sometime next week. All southbound traffic will be diverted via exit 454 through Raton during this time.