Denton, TX

Contractor issues delay Bonnie Brae reconstruction; other road maintenance in area imminent

By Paul Bryant Staff Writer
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 17 days ago
Buy Now Drivers travel along Bonnie Brae Street near North Lakes Park while road construction takes place last week. A city spokesperson said Denton ISD’s utility work in the area is expected to be complete in mid-July. Jeff Woo/DRC

The road work and lane closures residents are seeing on Bonnie Brae Street between Interstate 35E and Windsor Drive are separate projects and do not involve the planned road widening voters approved in 2014 in a $118 million bond proposition.

Instead, bottlenecked traffic near North Lakes Park and the site of the new Denton High School is attributed to Denton ISD utility work in the area, and continued lane closures on Bonnie Brae between I-35E and Scripture Street stem from delayed construction of a water main after the Denton City Council ended its agreement with the project contractor in June.

That utility work must be complete before the widening of Bonnie Brae begins — a project that was scheduled to take another two years when city officials talked about construction in November. The delay adds another year to the utility work.

“We have three construction projects on Bonnie,” said Seth Garcia, a project manager for the city. “As of December 2020, we did terminate the contract with the original contractor. Construction is expected to resume [this month]. This is actually a water main project and not the road project.”

Meanwhile, utility work at the site of the new Denton High campus should be complete within days. Ryan Adams, a spokesperson for the city, said that while city officials had to sign off on the project because it involves a city road, Denton ISD is responsible for it now.

“That portion of Bonnie Brae [should] open in mid-July, weather permitting,” he said.

Buy Now Motorists move through the intersection of Bonnie Brae Street and Windsor Drive near North Lakes Park amid road construction on Thursday. Jeff Woo/DRC

Delays on Bonnie Brae

As for the opposite end of Bonnie Brae, from the interchange with I-35E where traffic also bottlenecks, the new contractor, Mountain Cascade, has been hired at a contract price of $4 million to complete the work initially started by S&J Construction in February 2020.

The contract was terminated, officials said, because of inadequate crew personnel at the site and job-performance issues, such as installing more than 900 linear feet of “defective” 12-inch water line.

Now, Mountain Cascade has 265 days to complete the water main project.

“We’ve had issues with contractors before,” Denton City Council member Jesse Davis said. “As frustrating as that situation was with the contractor, it also tells me that staff is being very proactive and managing these projects. It’s not a turnkey thing letting the contractor do whatever they choose.”

The water main project extends to Panhandle Street.

“Staff is very attentive and paying attention to every detail on the project,” said Davis, whose district includes the Bonnie Brae utility and widening projects. “When the city’s interests and contract obligations aren’t being met, staff is calling them out on it. That takes a lot of work, and the attention they are giving these projects work out for Denton in the long run.”

Resuming work on the water main is expected to last until April 2022.

‘Currently lack funding’

“But we currently lack funding on the [widening],” Garcia said. “We don’t have a construction schedule set for that for the roundabout area at Scripture to Interstate 35. We’re working with a few different entities on possible funding for the remaining rights of way and construction funding.”

The Bonnie Brae reconstruction accounts for nearly $62 million of the 2014 bond program. It includes six phases. Construction on Bonnie Brae, which extends from U.S. Highway 377 (Fort Worth Drive) to U.S. Highway 380 (University Drive), began about six years ago.

“The big [widening] project hasn’t started yet,” Davis said. “That project expands the road and puts in medians where we don’t currently have them and travel lanes. What’s going on now is almost preliminary to the big project. We’ve been focused on the phase that’s in progress now — the big water main that’s been on hold.”

Hickory Substation

Another lane closure that does not involve the widening project is between West Hickory and Oak streets on Bonnie Brae.

That “is required for installation of electric transmission duct banks and steel casing as part of the Hickory Substation construction project,” Adams said. “These duct banks are being constructed by Denton Municipal Electric, and without weather delays, this work is expected to last until late September 2021, at which time the lanes will be reopened.”

North Texas Boulevard

In addition to those projects, more road maintenance is planned around and along North Texas Boulevard — the road that connects Oak Street to I-35E and extends through the University of North Texas campus.

“This is the road reconstruction project focusing on North Texas Boulevard from West Oak Street to Eagle Drive, Stella Street from South Bonnie Brae Street to North Texas Boulevard, Chestnut Street from Welch Street to Bernard Street, and Welch Street from Fannin Street to Collins Street,” Adams said.

That work is expected to cost just over $5 million, with a start date of August 2021 and completion date about a year later.

“Each segment is going to be a full replacement,” Wood said. “Each segment also has utility upgrades, such as water and sewer lines, at the same time.”

More on the city’s road maintenance program can be found at www.cityofdenton.com.

