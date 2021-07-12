Cancel
Denton, TX

UNT's Jace Ruder among huge group of QB transfers in C-USA who could impact league race

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 18 days ago
Former North Carolina quarterback Jace Ruder is among a host of highly regarded quarterback transfers who have landed in Conference USA heading into the 2021 season. Courtesy photo/Twitter

North Texas made a bit of a splash a few weeks ago when it landed North Carolina transfer quarterback Jace Ruder.

The Kansas native is a former four-star prospect and just the type of player who could have an impact on a team’s fortunes.

He’s far from being the only quarterback entering Conference USA this season who fits that profile.

Luke McCaffrey went from Louisville to Rice. Austin Kendall joined the fray last week when he jumped from West Virginia to Louisiana Tech.

And that’s just for starters. There are more than a half dozen high-profile quarterback transfers who have landed in C-USA heading into the 2021 season. N’Kosi Perry moved from one beach town to another when he went from Miami to Florida Atlantic. Former Texas A&M quarterback James Foster ended up at Charlotte.

There are a number of factors that will determine how the C-USA race plays out this season. None will likely have the impact as to which team ends up being able to claim it grabbed the best player off this year’s quarterback carousel.

UNT has Austin Aune returning after he threw for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns last season while splitting time with Jason Bean.

Bean left the program after last season and transferred to Kansas.

UNT coach Seth Littrell said this summer that Aune is in position to start.

“Right now, in June, it’s Austin Aune,” Littrell said during UNT’s annual coaches’ caravan. “Austin had a great spring and is having a great summer. Other guys did as well. We will see how it goes as we move forward as we always do. I feel very good about where we are at. Austin did a lot of great things this past season.”

Littrell has long said that it typically takes more than one quarterback for a team to have a successful season. He added an intriguing second option in Ruder.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity and grateful to coach Littrell,” Ruder said after deciding to continue his career at UNT. “I’m going to make the most of it. I’m going to get to Denton and win a lot of football games the next couple of years.”

Ruder has since arrived in Denton, altering the nature of UNT’s quarterback race.

The situation is familiar for teams across C-USA. Several are seeing how transfer quarterbacks will impact their teams.

Two of the more intriguing of those prospects landed with teams in C-USA’s West Division.

Kendall played at Oklahoma for three years before transferring to West Virginia. He started nine games for the Mountaineers in 2019, when he threw for 1,989 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Kendall could stabilize Louisiana Tech’s quarterback situation after Luke Anthony and Aaron Allen split time last season.

McCaffrey will be in line to start at Rice. McCaffrey began his career at Nebraska and started two games for the Huskers before electing to transfer. He made a brief stop at Louisville and decided to transfer again when it became apparent he wouldn’t start for the Cardinals.

He’ll join a Rice team that played just five games last season. The Owls finished 2-3 but came on late.

Rice started Marshall’s late-season tailspin that included three straight losses by knocking off the Thundering Herd 20-0 when they were ranked No. 15 nationally. The Owls then took eventual C-USA champion UAB to the wire in a 21-16 loss to cap their season.

Rice’s hope heading into the 2021 season is that McCaffrey is the player they need to keep them heading in the right direction.

Southern Miss also has a transfer quarterback in the mix in former Louisville quarterback Tee Webb. Like Ruder, Webb was a highly regarded prospect out of high school who is looking for a program where he can take off.

C-USA’s East Division’s list of intriguing transfers extends beyond Perry and Foster.

Bailey Zappe threw for 1,833 yards and 15 touchdowns in just four games for Houston Baptist last season with 480 of those yards coming in a loss to UNT. Zappe transferred to Western Kentucky and joined the wave of veteran quarterbacks entering C-USA heading into the 2021 season.

A whole lot of teams in the league believe they landed game-changing transfers heading into the season.

The teams that turn out to be right will have a whole lot better chance of making a run at the C-USA title.

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

