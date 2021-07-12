North Texas SHRM receives highest award for elevated human resources efforts

The North Texas Society for Human Resources Management was recently awarded the Excel Platinum Award for the four ways it helped improve workplaces in 2020, the organization announced last week.

The Excel award, which comes in four different levels, is given to SHRM state councils and chapters to recognize major accomplishments, strategic activities and tactical initiatives that help elevate the HR profession. The society was recognized for its education and networking efforts, as well as its efforts to promote dualapter memberships through partnerships with the student HR chapters at Texas Woman's University and the University of North Texas.

North Texas SHRM will be recognized at SHRM publications and conferences, and a logo displayed on its website.

— Stephanie Salas-Vega