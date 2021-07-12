Cancel
Texas State

North Texas SHRM receives highest award for elevated human resources efforts

By Stephanie Salas-Vega For the Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 18 days ago

The North Texas Society for Human Resources Management was recently awarded the Excel Platinum Award for the four ways it helped improve workplaces in 2020, the organization announced last week.

The Excel award, which comes in four different levels, is given to SHRM state councils and chapters to recognize major accomplishments, strategic activities and tactical initiatives that help elevate the HR profession. The society was recognized for its education and networking efforts, as well as its efforts to promote dualapter memberships through partnerships with the student HR chapters at Texas Woman's University and the University of North Texas.

North Texas SHRM will be recognized at SHRM publications and conferences, and a logo displayed on its website.

— Stephanie Salas-Vega

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/
