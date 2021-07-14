Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 19:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona Northeastern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 900 PM PDT/900 PM MST/. * At 723 PM PDT/723 PM MST/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bunkerville to near Overton to 11 miles west of Valley Of Fire, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Mesquite, Boulder City, Las Vegas Bay, Overton, Moapa Valley, Echo Bay, Boulder Beach, Boulder Beach Campground, Echo Bay Campground, Callville Bay, Meadview, Hoover Dam, Bunkerville, Valley Of Fire, Callville Bay Campground, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Temple Bar Campground, Overton Beach, South Cove and Temple Bar. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH