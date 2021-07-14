Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crook by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 20:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crook The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Butte County in northwestern South Dakota Northwestern Lawrence County in west central South Dakota Northeastern Crook County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 825 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Aladdin, or 17 miles northeast of Sundance, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Beulah around 840 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Belle Fourche, Crow Peak and northwestern Spearfish. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 1 and 9. Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 196 and 207. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH