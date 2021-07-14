Spanberger and W.Va. lawmaker defend affordable medicines

A new coalition is calling on Virginia legislators to create an oversight board aimed at lowering the cost of pharmaceuticals across the commonwealth. “We have formed because the problem is clear and it is grave,” Addison Hunter, a spokesperson for Freedom Virginia, one of several advocacy groups — including Doctors for America and Virginia State Conference of the NAACP — to join the new Virginians for Affordable Medicine Coalition, said. Like many states, Virginia has struggled to curtail the rising costs of prescription medications, which often disproportionately affect older residents and those with chronic conditions.