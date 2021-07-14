Spanberger and W.Va. lawmaker defend affordable medicines
A Virginia Democrat and a West Virginia Republican are pushing back against insurance companies and prescription-drug middlemen to help clinics, hospitals and consumers. On Tuesday, U.S. Reps. Abigail Spanberger and David B. McKinley introduced a bipartisan bill to bar insurers and pharmacy-benefit managers from hurting health-care institutions that use the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program to lower costs to their customers. They call it the Preserving Rules Ordered for the Entities Covered Through (PROTECT) 340B Act.starexponent.com
