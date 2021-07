Have you thought about changing careers? You’re not alone. Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs while looking for new career opportunities. The good news is that your options are plentiful. The bad news is that you’ll need to settle for one career and that won’t be easy. For instance, you may want to enter the real estate industry. If this is something that interests you, it is wise to learn more about real estate agents and their duties. Below, you’ll find out whether becoming a real estate agent is right for you.