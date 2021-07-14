Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Let’s Get Moving with Maria: The Empowered Wife

By Carlos A Fortun
kslnewsradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Every married couple knows there are ups and downs in a marriage. It was during one of those down times that Laura Doyle, the author of “The Empowered Wife,” said she had a breakthrough on how to better manage her marriage. Marriage and family therapist Dr....

kslnewsradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Us Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 days in order to stay in the United States. Many of the duos meet by chance on exotic getaways, while others have chatted with their soon-to-be spouses for months online before finally connecting in person.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Girl Is Ashamed of Her Father, Doesn’t Want Him to Come to School - Story of the Day

A girl was ashamed of her dad’s job and refused to bring him to her school’s Father’s Day event, but she regretted it later when her teacher told her the truth. For as long as Alice could remember, she lived alone with her dad, Frank. She had vague memories of her mother, and her father refused to talk much about her. He only ever said that she loved them but had to leave unexpectedly for unknown reasons.
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Dr. June: Daughter of divorced dad needs to share the love

My dad got remarried to a woman with three children. It’s totally annoying, and I still have two more years before I go away to college. Most of the time I live with my mom. But my mom and dad get along and don’t live too far from each other, so I can come and go to their houses whenever I want. I have my own room at my dad’s house. He has a big house and everyone has their own room. But now people are always running around whenever I go over there. It’s so annoying. I’m used to being by myself. What should I do?
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Ask Grandpa: On competitive couples; better biscuits

We have some friends that we have known for many years. We used to get along great. They were a wonderful couple and loads of fun to be around. That is until about three months after I got pregnant. That is when they announced that they are pregnant, too. They are a very competitive couple. They decided to have a very elaborate wedding just to upstage us. We didn’t see a need to get married right away. With the cost of having a baby, we would rather have not gone to the expense. Our daughter is now about to turn one year old. She is 11 weeks older than their daughter. And they are always telling us about all the things that their brat can do better than our little angel. Their kid is just plain undisciplined. She cries all the time. I don’t think they have a very happy home life. I know that their house is always messy. They claim that there are more important things in life than housework. We don’t go over to their place any more, but they are always dropping in on us, especially on weekends around dinner time. I am getting tired of the attitude of superiority they have. Lately they have been telling us that it is time for us to get married. We are happy as things are between us and don’t need a big show of a wedding that we cannot afford. I just want them out of my life, but I don’t want to be rude about it.
Gillette, WYDouglas Budget

Woman plans surprise wedding for fiance

GILLETTE — For four months, Clarice Grekoff kept an important secret from her fiancé. To keep him in the dark, she told him lie on top of lie on top of lie. But she had a good reason. For those four months, Grekoff had been planning a surprise wedding for Nick Stolp, who had asked her to marry him nearly three years ago.
Relationship Advicewelldoing.org

Dear Therapist..."I Feel Judged for Choosing Not to Have Children"

I'm turning 40 and most of my friends either have children already, or want them desperately and are trying to have them. I feel quite alone in my wish not to procreate, and it's as though there's something wrong with me. I feel like people look at me and feel sorry for me and assume that my life must be meaningless if I'm not a mother. But then my friends who are mothers talk about hard it is to have children and how they envy my freedom.
RelationshipsThrive Global

Dealing with a Nosy Neighbor—Straight-Talk

I’m generally a friendly person but I’m also one who is very private. Having a neighbor who lived across the street who was a little too interested in my life was annoying. Nosy neighbors are one of the worst kinds of neighbors you can have and we have a real...
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Michael Finally Stands Up to Angela

Looks like Michael is no longer willing to deal with Angela's outbursts. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela and Michael spoke on the phone after they broke up, and instead of reconciling, Michael was surprisingly not willing to cave to Angela this time around. 90...
Relationship Advicesiouxlandproud.com

Officiating at a wedding? Prepare, share, get out of the way

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — When a childhood friend, Ryan Rutledge, called me last fall, he had a request that just about took my breath away. Ryan and his then-fiancé, Natalie LaRocca, wanted me to officiate their wedding. Say what?. Ryan explained that they had not developed a relationship yet with...
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Woman Has to Decide Between 2 Men Whom to Wed

A woman got involved in an entangled relationship with two men. She was then faced with the challenging decision of choosing who to marry between both suitors. The first young man was about 4 foot 5 inches tall and owned a very successful business. He was the owner of a famous local store that dealt in fruits and vegetables.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Husband’s secret could make for awkward vacation

Dear Amy: I just found out (from reading an exchange of text messages) that my husband of 40 years has reconnected with an old girlfriend. They have been actively corresponding for about a year. Both are in their 70s. Their relationship is far more than a happy re-connection between old...
Family Relationshipsprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Sister struggles supporting selfish sibling

I have had a horrific pandemic year: Pandemic, breast cancer diagnosis, a child with depression, suicide ideation and a long stay in a psychiatric facility for them — and our business almost failed. All of these have turned out OK, but we are still reeling. My sister tends to be...
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

A Friend Predicted Their Divorce

“Mommy, is Dad working late again?” Her little boy looked sad. “Yes. I’m sorry,” the young mother said, kissing him good night. This happened every day. Her husband was a workaholic and was barely ever home. He worked 12 hour days, 6 days a week. It wasn’t an hourly job — his long days were voluntary for his brother’s business. And his job was far away, so he took their only car.

Comments / 0

Community Policy