Globe, AZ

Hope and Healing concert to benefit residents impacted by the Telegraph Fire

Arizona Silver Belt
 14 days ago

Music Strengthens is a not for profit ministry organization that focuses on bringing “Hope and Healing through God’s gift of music.” Music Strengthens believes that God’s gift of music has the power to bring a community together in support of each other, provide a much needed time of relief and help start the healing process. Music Strengthens will host a free Hope and Healing concert in the Globe-Miami area in support of those who have been affected by the wildfires. The event will take place on Saturday, July 17 at 4 p.m. at the Trinity Baptist Church of Globe gymnasium. Donations will be accepted at the event and 100 percent of donations are going to several residents of the community, who were directly impacted by the Telegraph Fire.

silverbelt.com

