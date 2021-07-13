Hibs 2 Arsenal 1 LIVE REACTION: Gunners LOSE first pre-season game of summer as Okonkwo has nightmare debut – updates

ARSENAL lost their first pre-season game of the summer against Hibernian 2-1.

Emile Smith Rowe pulled a late goal back but goals from Martin Boyle and Daniel Mackay for Hibs were enough for the win.

RESULT : Hibs 2-1 Arsenal

: Hibs 2-1 Arsenal Hibs XI : Macey, McGinn, Hanlon, Porteous, Stevenson, Newell, Gogic, Boyle, Allan, Bradley, Nisbet

: Macey, McGinn, Hanlon, Porteous, Stevenson, Newell, Gogic, Boyle, Allan, Bradley, Nisbet Arsenal XI: Okonkwo, Cedric, Clarke, Mari, Kolasinac, Nelson, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Willian, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Follow ALL the action with our live blog below…

COMPETITION: WIN ONE OF FOUR SUPERCARS OR A DREAM CAR AND £100k IN CASH

GOODNIGHT FROM EASTER ROAD

Arsenal got their pre-season off to a nightmare start with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Hibernian at Easter Road, conceding two howlers and missing a penalty while they were at it.

Mikel Arteta’s side will hope to bounce back against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday before heading to the USA to take on Inter Milan in the Florida Cup.

Hibs face Raith Rovers on Friday in their final pre-season game before the SPL kicks-off on 1st August, when they take on Motherwell.

Jack Ross’ side will be brimming with confidence after tonight’s display and will hope to get the new season off to a good start and continue the fine form which saw them qualify for Europe last year.

One month to go until Arsenal kick-off their Premier League campaign against Brentford and Mikel Arteta’s side clearly have a lot of work to do before then if they want to improve upon their 8th place finish last season.

That’s all from us, see you next time.

THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT

Last week it was confirmed that Arsenal's upcoming season will be documented by Amazon in their notorious 'All or Nothing' fly-on-the-wall style documentary series.

If that game is anything to go by, you can be sure that it'll be highly entertaining, whether you're an Arsenal fan or not... Bring on the drama!

MAN OF THE MATCH

Hibs gave their Man of the Match award to defender Lewis Stevenson, who put in a solid shift at the back to keep Arsenal's forwards at bay.

FT: HIBERNIAN 2-1 ARSENAL

Eddie Nketiah missed a glorious opportunity to put his side a goal up within the opening five minutes which promped a series of missed chances by the Gunners, with Nelson and Aubameyang also failing to convert.

Hibs then pounced on a big mistake by Arsenal's young goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo to go a goal up after 20 minutes, with Martin Boyle finding the back of the net to give Hibs the lead against the run of play.

Arsenal dominated, but despite all their possession they struggled to break down the stubborn and committed Hibernian defence in the first 45 minutes, prompting Mikel Arteta to make wholesale changes at the interval.

The Gunners were much improved in the second half, with the creativity and influence of Emile Smith-Rowe and the potent attacking threat of Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette making a real difference.

Credit: The Sun

Nonetheless, Hibs managed to withstand the Arsenal attacking barrage and scored a second goal against the run of play, as an unmarked Daniel Mackay put them two goals to the good with his close range header from a corner.

Arsenal were then awarded a penalty for a foul inside the box on Nicolas Pepe, which he then failed to convert thanks to an excellent save down low by Dabrowski.

Credit: Getty

Despite Smith-Rowe's 82nd minute equaliser from a Hector Bellerin cross, Hibs held on for an unlikely win and Jack Ross will be delighted with their performance, along with the 2,000-odd fans who were in attendance.

Mikel Arteta will take heart from the attacking intent his side showed in the second half, but will ultimately hope for a much improved performance against Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.

PEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEPPPPP!!!!!

THAT'S THE FULL-TIME WHISTLE.

HIBERNIAN 2-1 ARSENAL

HIBERNIAN 2-1 ARSENAL

90. Just two added minutes. Bellerin tries to chip one over the top for Balogun but there's just too much on it and it goes out for a goal kick.

HIBERNIAN 2-1 ARSENAL

88. Hutchinson makes a good run down the right hand side and wins Arsenal a free-kick from just outside the box. Pepe tries to play a clever one across the box to Lacazette but it's well intercepted and cleared.

HIBERNIAN 2-1 ARSENAL

86. CHANCE! Nicolas Pepe gets into that position he loves so much just outside of the box on the right hand side and attempts to curl one in the top corner but he looks on in disappointment as it goes well over.

HIBERNIAN 2-1 ARSENAL

83. CHANCE! Lacazette wrestles free from his markers and somehow manages to wriggle through into the box following an excellent display of close control and strength but he's well tackled just in front of goal in the end.

That would have been some goal...

HIBERNIAN 2-1 ARSENAL

79. ARSENAL SUBSTITUTIONS:

OFF: Mohammed Elneny, Sead Kolasinac.

ON: Omari Hutchinson, Jack Henry-Francis.

HIBERNIAN SUBSTITUTION:

OFF: Kevin Nisbet.

ON: James Gullan.

GOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!!!!!!

HIBERNIAN 2-1 ARSENAL

The Gunners are back in it after Emile Smith-Rowe fires home from close range after an excellent floated cross by Hector Bellerin.

Two-One Hibs.

HIBERNIAN 2-0 ARSENAL

77. CHANCE! Balogun does extremely well to turn his marker and runs towards goal and unleashes a strike with his left foot, but it goes comfortably wide.

HIBERNIAN 2-0 ARSENAL

75. The momentum is well and truly with Hibs now after their second goal, the missed Arsenal plenalty and the effective substitutions by Jack Ross.

Arsenal are shellshocked and look like they're not quite sure what's just happened, but continue to press with Smith-Rowe and Lacazette trying to pressure the Hibs backline.

HIBERNIAN 2-0 ARSENAL

72. MISSED PENALTY!

Nicolas Pepe is fouled in the box and steps up to take the penalty, hitting it low and to the left but it is well saved by Kevin Dubrowski. Still 2-0 Hibs!

HIBERNIAN 2-0 ARSENAL

71. PENALTY TO ARSENAL!!!!!

HIBERNIAN 2-0 ARSENAL

67. ARSENAL SUBSTITUTION:

OFF: Cedric.

ON: Hector Bellerin.

HIBERNIAN SUBSTITUTIONS:

OFF: Scott Allan, Steven Bradley, Joe Newell, Ryan Porteous, Martin Boyle.

ON: Daniel MacKay, Melker Hallberg, Kyle Magennis, Drey Wright, Josh Campbell.

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!

HIBERNIAN 2-0 ARSENAL

69. MacKay has been on the pitch for about two minutes and scores after Hanlon heads an excellent corner back across goal and MacKay, unmarked, nods it in from a yard out.

Two-nil Hibs.

HIBERNIAN 1-0 ARSENAL

67. CHANCE! Hibs win the back back after a prolonged period of Arsenal pressure and break with purspose.

Kevin Nisbet strikes from just inside the box and forces a strong hand from Karl Hein, who saves well.

HIBERNIAN 1-0 ARSENAL

65. YELLOW CARD! Gogic sticks a clumsy foot out which Lacazette tumbles over on the edge of the box. The free-kick amounts to nothing, but Gogic was shown a yellow for the challenge.

HIBERNIAN 1-0 ARSENAL

64. CHANCE! Arsenal have a free-kick from about 30 yards out and Thomas Partey absolutely whacks it and it cannons off the bar. The keeper didn't move. That would have been some goal if it had been six inches lower.

HIBERNIAN 1-0 ARSENAL

61. CHANCE! Balogun goes on a mazy run into the Hibs half and has Lacazette as an option to his left, but opts for the shot from just outside the box. It lacks any real power or convinction and is saved easily.

HIBERNIAN 1-0 ARSENAL

59. CHANCE! Pepe and Smith-Rowe combine again down the right and Pepe tries to whip one in the top left corner with his favoured left foot but is unable to get it quite right as it is deflected out for a corner.

HIBERNIAN 1-0 ARSENAL

57. Arsenal have had more width since the break with Cedric and Pepe looking particularly dangerous down the right flank.

The Hibs defence is struggling to cope and is having to get physical with Arsenal to stop them from breaking through their lines.

The the referee rejects Arsenal's claims of foul play and waves play on as Pepe appeared to be obstructed.

HIBERNIAN 1-0 ARSENAL

55. CHANCE! The ball is whipped across goal from the right hand side by Cedric and Balogun stretches to meet it at the back post but it's well defended and he can't quite reach it.

HIBERNIAN 1-0 ARSENAL