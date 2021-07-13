Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denton, TX

Texas Human Rights Foundation Collection (The Dallas Way)

unt.edu
 14 days ago

The Texas Human Rights Foundation, Inc. (THRF), formerly known as the Houston Human Rights Defense Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit foundation established on June 6, 1978. THRF's purpose is to end discrimination based on sexual orientation or HIV status through litigation, education, and legal assistance. THRF sponsors and supports litigation, publishes booklets and newsletters, and holds events that inform Texans of their legal rights. THRF also has hotlines and an attorney referral program in order to inform and supply legal counsel to those in need.

texashistory.unt.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Denton, TX
Education
Denton, TX
Society
Dallas, TX
Education
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Denton, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Charities
Related
unt.edu

Linda Jebavy Mitchell Collection (The Dallas Way)

Linda Mitchell traveled the world with Bill Nelson and Terry Tebedo as one of their closest friends during the 1980s. As a friend of the Dallas Gay Alliance, she helped with fundraisers, worked Razzle Dazzle Dallas every year, and when Bill Nelson became president of the Vickery Place Neighborhood Association, Linda served as his vice president.
unt.edu

Clifton Record

In 1997 Clifton was officially designated by the State of Texas as the Norwegian Capital of Texas. It also contains a sub-culture of retirees who have become a large percentage of the population and live in retirement villages. Because of this, many Scandinavian families research their Bosque County roots through historical records. They love the newspaper articles about their families and the history of the county. German roots also reach deep into Bosque County, and German families also research their history through museum archives.
uab.edu

Uncovering the power of human rights

While growing up in Birmingham, Katie Fagan lived a few blocks away from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Although both of her parents graduated from UAB’s School of Medicine, attending the university was not part of Fagan’s long-term plan. At least not at first. “I wanted a bit more...
Health ServicesFingerLakes1

St. John’s recognized by SAGE and Human Rights Campaign Foundation for care of LGBTQ+ residents

St. John’s is pleased to announce it has been recognized by SAGE, the world’s largest and oldest organization dedicated to improving the lives of LGBTQ older people, and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC Foundation) on its Long-Term Care Equality Index (LEI). The initiative is designed to promote equitable and inclusive care for LGBTQ older adults in residential long-term care communities. St. John’s is the only skilled nursing home in the area to have been named to the list and only one of 18 in the country.
loc.gov

Support and FAQ for Community Collections program (for Organizations)

APPLYING FOR A LIBRARY OF CONGRESS “OF THE PEOPLE” FUNDING OPPORTUNITY: COMMUNITY COLLECTIONS GRANT (ORGANIZATIONS)/ #030ADV21R0637. Use the information found on this page along with the guidance in the Notice of Federal Opportunity to submit your application for the Community Collections grant program. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Help Understanding this...
Amherst, MAamherstma.gov

Human Rights Commission

RECEIVED: 7/9/21 at 4:27 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 1. CALL TO ORDER: Opening Remarks, Announcements, Agenda Review. 2. Reports and Comments: Public Comment and HRC Member Reports. 3. Action and Discussion Items: a. Declaring Racism as a Public Health Crises, b. Supporting the Community Safety Working Group, c. Restructure. 4. Upcoming events. 5. Other Topics: Other Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours in advance of the meeting. 6. Adjourn.
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Hill

Tennessee pastor threatens to boot mask-wearers from church

A Tennessee pastor is drawing attention after threatening to boot mask-wearing congregants from his church, while dismissing growing concerns about the COVID-19 delta variant. “If they go through round two and you start showing up [with] all these masks and all this nonsense, I will ask you to leave,” Pastor Greg Locke, who is based near Nashville, told churchgoers on Sunday, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.
vegas24seven.com

Silver State Schools CU People Over Profit (POP) Foundation Donates $2,500 to The Garden Foundation

Silver State Schools CU People Over Profit (POP) Foundation. The Silver State Schools CU People Over Profit (POP) Foundation, fulfilling its mission to support Southern Nevada charitable education-based organizations, made a $2,500 donation to Leaders In Training. Leaders In Training (LIT) is a grassroots community-based program that operates as an after school non-profit organization serving students who will be the first in their family to graduate from college. Eligible students can join LIT as High School Freshman and continue in the program through postsecondary education. This donation will help LIT continue to provide leadership development, tutoring and mentoring, and provide computer access for students to complete college applications and study for standardized testing.
unt.edu

Hopkins County Area Newspapers

The Hopkins County Area Newspaper Collection serves as the digital repository for The Cumby Rustler, The Daily News-Telegram, Hopkins County Echo, and The Sulphur Springs Gazette. The Hopkins County Genealogical Society holds the physical editions for the majority of the existing early Hopkins County newspapers. The Genealogical Society has proudly...
Bethel University News

Human Services (B.A.) Degree

Bethel's B.A. in Human Services degree is about helping others. And delivering direct services that improve lives. The B.A. in Human Services degree prepares students to use their compassion for others to make a difference. The program prepares graduates for entry-level work in churches and faith-based settings, correctional and probation facilities, and mental health and social service agencies. The human services degree also helps you meet academic requirements for Bethel’s counseling psychology and marriage and family therapy programs.
unt.edu

The Leonard Graphic

The Leonard Graphic has been in continuous publication on a weekly basis since 1890, is the oldest business in Leonard, and the oldest newspaper in Fannin County. The City of Leonard was established in 1880 and The Graphic was founded ten years later in 1890 by 20-year-old Albert Erwin. The Graphic has had several owners through the years, but they all had a common goal - to provide a quality publication of community news and interest.
Marconews.com

Qualified immunity won't protect college administrators who discriminate against religion

College officials have been put on notice: targeting religious student groups isn’t just unconstitutional, it’s costly. A federal court of appeals this month agreed with my firm, the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, that University of Iowa officials “turned a blind eye to decades of First Amendment jurisprudence” by punishing Christian, Muslim, and Sikh groups for the crime of asking their leaders to agree with their faith.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

What Will You Do if Louisiana Gets Shutdown Again?

COVID cases are back on the rise. What will you do if Louisiana shuts down again?. I can only speak for myself, but I would blow a gasket if Louisiana shuts down due to the new COVID-19 variant. I honestly don't think I could financially handle another shutdown if it's anything like 2020. Income loss was obviously the biggest impact for me during last year's long-lasting shutdown, but there are other issues at play for me. For one, it's just been nice lately to get back to borderline normal life. We were restricted for a long, long time. Now, just to be out and about freely has been downright refreshing. I'm not sure I'm ready to lose that freedom, and I think 99.9999% of people reading this will agree.
LawLaw.com

Matrimonial Law

Two years have passed since the changes to the alimony regime introduced by the TCJA went into effect. These changes have raised significant questions for practitioners and litigants in New York wrestling with issues relating to maintenance (alimony) arrangements in a post-TCJA world. Where a couple began their relationship prior...

Comments / 0

Community Policy