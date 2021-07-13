Texas Human Rights Foundation Collection (The Dallas Way)
The Texas Human Rights Foundation, Inc. (THRF), formerly known as the Houston Human Rights Defense Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit foundation established on June 6, 1978. THRF's purpose is to end discrimination based on sexual orientation or HIV status through litigation, education, and legal assistance. THRF sponsors and supports litigation, publishes booklets and newsletters, and holds events that inform Texans of their legal rights. THRF also has hotlines and an attorney referral program in order to inform and supply legal counsel to those in need.texashistory.unt.edu
