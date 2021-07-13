Cancel
EXCLUSIVE: 'It's a man's world but it wouldn't be nothing without...Camille.' Bill Cosby is seen celebrating his 84th birthday and tweaks the James Brown lyrics in a tribute to his smiling wife spotted for the first time since his release

By Laura Collins
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Smiling broadly and looking relaxed and healthy Bill Cosby paid tribute to his wife Camille as he marked his 84th birthday Monday, DailyMail.com can reveal.

In this exclusive picture of Cosby at home he can be seen celebrating his 84th birthday – a free man since his shock release from prison June 30th and his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand was vacated.

The actor who is planning a comeback tour told DailyMail.com, 'I just got a fresh [hair]cut for this birthday dinner tonight.

'In the words of James Brown, It's a man's world but it wouldn't be nothing without…Mrs. Camille Cosby.'

DailyMail.com also spotted Camille for the first time since her husband was released from prison.

Looking youthful and happy, Camille was seen laughing at her New York City townhouse as she answered the door for a guest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3boRWl_0aw7txJh00
This exclusive DailyMail.com photo shows Bill Cosby smiling and looking healthy as he celebrated his 84th birthday Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YaR1_0aw7txJh00
DailyMail.com spotted Camille for the first time in years at the couple's New York City townhome where they are holed up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FXjVe_0aw7txJh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rgJJl_0aw7txJh00

The sighting was the first time Camille had been seen in years.

She and house staff have been taking care of Bill since his release and have not left the luxurious building after Bill traveled from Pennsyvania to reunite with his wife.

Various food packages from wellness firm UNFI have been arriving while the pair are holed up. Camille was finally spotted when there were no staff to open the door to a guest Monday evening and she did it herself.

She was all smiles as the guest entered the home and stayed for at least three hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=168GJk_0aw7txJh00
Bill hadn't seen his wife Camille since 2018 when he received the guilty verdict

Last week DailyMail.com revealed the details of Cosby's first hours of freedom with exclusive images of him as he enjoyed his first meal of freedom – a slice of his favorite tomato, mozzarella and basil pizza, on the sofa of the Pennsylvania home he was last in close to three years ago.

He had not seen his wife of 57 years Camille, 77, since that day in 2018 when he left to receive the guilty verdict that ended his second trial and saw him sentenced to three to ten years in Pennsylvania's SCI Phoenix.

In an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, Cosby's friend and spokesperson Andrew Wyatt shared the inside story of that release and the hours that followed.

He gave details of the actor and comedian's reunion with his wife, told of Cosby's time in prison, and revealed Cosby's plans for his life on the outside.

According to Wyatt, Cosby's first words upon getting into the car that would take him from SCI Phoenix to his home in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania were, 'Andrew, is this a dream?'

Convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, Cosby had not wanted his wife, or daughters, to see him as a prisoner.

Wyatt described their reunion as, 'like watching teenage love.' He said, 'The way she touched him and said, 'Billy.' He said, 'My dear Camille.'

News of the Supreme Court's decision came on Wednesday June 30. Wyatt recalled that when he first got wind of it, he kept it to himself.

He said, 'I didn't tell anyone because it's been a roller-coaster and so many people have come with information saying that he's not going to be sentenced, he's not going to be charged, he's not going to be convicted…It's emotionally and mentally draining.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uc3JB_0aw7txJh00
Last week DailyMail.com revealed the details of Cosby's first hours of freedom with exclusive images of him as he enjoyed his first meal of freedom – a slice of his favorite tomato, mozzarella and basil pizza, on the sofa of the Pennsylvania home he was last in close to three years ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AuV3h_0aw7txJh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fRXWs_0aw7txJh00

Wyatt wanted to be sure that it was true before breaking the news to Camille. When he did, she too struggled to wrap her mind around what she was being told.

He said, 'I called Mrs. Cosby and said, ''You're not going to believe this. They've vacated his entire conviction. They threw it out in perpetuity.'' And she said, ''No, we need to check this.'''

At the time Camille was on her way from the family's Massachusetts home to New York. Wyatt was already on the road to Pennsylvania and told her, 'I'll bring him to you.'

According to Wyatt, at that same moment Cosby was asleep in his cell, oblivious to it all.

Cosby told Wyatt he had been in a deep sleep when guards opened his door and told him, 'Get up. You're free.'

Wyatt said, 'He said, 'I heard all these inmates shouting, kicking the doors, shouting 'Get outta here Bill, Uncle Bill, the Godfather.'

Cosby is completely blind having lost his sight to glaucoma many years ago and told Wyatt, 'I thought it was a fight going on. I don't know what's happening.'

Later that night Cosby admitted to Wyatt that he didn't want to go to sleep for fear that when he woke up, he would find that it was all a dream after all.

It is seven months since the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania heard Cosby's appeal on two grounds: the admissibility of a damaging deposition given by Cosby in civil proceedings brought by Constand and the decision by trial judge Steven O'Neill to permit five other women testify to allegedly similar 'prior bad acts' at his second trial in 2018.

O'Neill had only permitted one other accuser to testify at the 2017 trial which ended in mistrial, and he never gave any reason for his change of heart second time round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGp0H_0aw7txJh00
Cosby is seen locking arms with Andrew Wyatt as he walked out to the media outside of his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania home last week just after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucJCa_0aw7txJh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKVuj_0aw7txJh00

When Constand first reported the alleged assault in 2005 the then Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor found her lacking in credibility. In the absence of any corroborating evidence, he concluded that a criminal prosecution would not succeed.

Castor issued a press release saying that the county would not bring criminal charges in a move intended to help Constand get 'justice' through a civil suit.

Without the spectre of criminal proceedings Cosby couldn't plead the Fifth when deposed in an interrogation that took place over four days. In 2006 Constand received a civil settlement of $3.2million.

Last Wednesday, in an excoriating opinion, the Supreme Court described Castor's successors' - former DA Risa Ferman and current DA Kevin Steele – act of using Cosby's civil depositions against him in a criminal trial, as a 'bait and switch.'

The judges stated that the move had stripped Cosby of his Fifth Amendment rights twice over, harming him in the civil action and damning him in the criminal one.

They not only vacated his conviction but ensured that he would never again be prosecuted on charges relating to Constand.

Thwarted DA Steele has dismissed the Supreme Court decision as one based on, 'a procedural issue that is irrelevant to the facts of the case.'

