Spirit Fuel Pumps To Help Raise Money For CCHS And HHS Groups

Christian County Public Schools has announced a partnership with Max Arnold & Sons to help raise funds for extracurricular groups at both high schools in the district. District spokesman John Rittenhouse says Max Arnold & Sons has designated each Hopkinsville High and Christian County High schools with a Spirit Pump (fuel pump) wrapped in each school’s logo. For every gallon of fuel sold at these pumps, Max Arnold & Sons will donate 3 cents to Christian County Public Schools with the funds to be distributed among 19 girls/boys extracurricular groups. He says for the months of August through November those groups will be cross country, football, golf, soccer and volleyball.