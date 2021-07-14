Counties approve 2021/22 budgets

Officials in Yuba and Sutter counties recently adopted budgets for Fiscal Year 2021/22. On June 22, Sutter County passed its final budget and Yuba County adopted a proposed budget that will serve as an interim spending plan until the final budget is adopted in September.

Yuba County adopted a $248,465,883 proposed budget and will hold budget workshops on Aug. 10 and Aug. 11. Final budget hearings are expected to take place on Sept. 14, according to Assistant County Administrator Sean Powers.

“This is the same process we follow yearly to ensure we comply with the state controller’s prescribed county budget timelines,” Powers said.

He said the proposed budget was balanced and put a strong emphasis on public safety.

“The previous budget bore the brunt of the financial consequence from the pandemic,” Powers said. “Mostly, we had to invest in technology to allow for remote working to ensure that services to residents and businesses continued. Many of the direct costs we faced in the COVID-19 response, such as distributing PPE, hosting vaccination clinics, etc., were covered by additional state and federal funds.”

Supervisors have discretion over the estimated $38.2 million general fund – about 75 percent of which is directed toward public safety. That includes the sheriff’s office, probation department and district attorney’s office. Most of the remaining 25 percent is related to general government operations such as elections, clerk-recorder and assessor, Powers said.

“Revenue sources for the general fund are fairly consistent, with property taxes making up the lion’s share,” Powers said.

The 2021/22 proposed budget is approximately $28 million more than the previous year, due in large part to $9 million for the Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility and $6.3 million for the Jail Medical and Mental Health Facility. In addition, $1.1 million is attributed to general fund increases for government departments and $1.8 million in general fund increases for public protection departments. The remaining increases are in non-general fund programs mostly supported by federal and state dollars, according to Powers.

“We are hopeful that this coming year will be a defining season for Yuba County,” Powers said. “Building permits, particularly in the south county, are increasing, and there is increasing interest in establishing businesses in the Sports and Entertainment Zone, which is the stretch of land that currently includes the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, as well the Toyota Amphitheatre.”

He said budgeting is a year-round process. Because funding sources for state and federal required programs sometimes operate outside the county fiscal year, changes are often made in funding or expenses, which require ongoing adjustments.

Sutter County

Almost half of Sutter County’s 2021/22 general fund is budgeted to support public safety, according to public information officer Chuck Smith. General fund revenue was made up largely of local property and sales tax and supported sheriff’s office operations and jail, the probation department, emergency services, fire administration, court security, and trial court operations.

“The budget, which focuses on maintaining quality services and a strong commitment to public safety throughout the county, has total appropriations of $402.7 million,” Smith said.

The real economic impact of the county’s budget is about $270 million because government accounting rules sometimes force local government agencies to count the transfer of funds in its treasury from one internal account to another as an appropriation.

“Despite the strong level of public safety support in this budget, the county continues to face challenges in recruitment and retention in many public safety positions,” Smith said.

Board Chair Dan Flores said the board will be seeking ways to improve recruitment and retention of quality personnel.

“We are confident that we will make significant strides in this area in the coming months,” Flores said.