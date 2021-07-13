Some used cars commanding higher prices than brand new models

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Car owners with older, higher-mileage vehicles sitting in their driveway might be a bit shocked to see how much their vehicle is worth right now. According to the car shopping experts at Edmunds, the average transaction price (ATP) for all vehicles sold at dealerships with mileage between 100,000-109,999 miles climbed to $16,489 in June 2021, compared to $12,626 last year, which is a 31% year-over-year increase and the highest ATP that Edmunds has on record for those vehicles. Edmunds data also reveals that higher-mileage vehicles are selling much quicker off the lot: All vehicles sold with 100,00-109,999 miles had an average of 30.5 days to turn (DTT) in June 2021, compared to 37.7 days in June of last year.