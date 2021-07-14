Cancel
Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup-Free In Her Pajamas While Getting A ‘Good Morning’ Hug From Stormi

By Meagan Sargent
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster shared a sweet moment in an adorable Instagram video shared on July 13.

Kylie Jenner, 23, proved that she looks gorgeous with or without makeup in an Instagram video shared on July 13. In the clip, the beauty mogul showed off her flawless complexion while snuggling with her daughter, Stormi, 3.

The mother-of-one took the selfie-style video in front of a mirror to capture the moment, as she and Stormi hugged and said, “good morning.” Dressed for comfort, Kylie opted to go makeup-free while wearing a black and white pajama set. Stormi wore a similar set for the mommy and me moment.

In the Instagram stories following the sweet clip, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave fans an inside look at the latest Kylie Cosmetics launch. While playing the single “Need to Know, by Doja Cat, Kylie unpacked the new collection and shared the shades for the launch. The unboxing showed the new matte lip kit, highlighters, blushes, bronzers, and more. “I need them all,” one fan commented on an Instagram photo posted on July 13, which showcased the matte lip colors, alongside the heart eyes and fire emojis. “These colors are everything,” another fan commented.

Between brand deals, co-parenting, and expanding on her beauty empire, Kylie has been busy. On July 1 the brunette beauty announced that Kylie Cosmetics is relaunching with all-new clean and vegan beauty products which will be available on July 15. Kylie took to Instagram to share her excitement for the release stating, “You have no idea how excited and proud I am of these new products, to be in the clean and vegan family. And the whole thing is just so exciting,” Kylie shared on an Instagram post on July 9. I can’t believe I’ve been doing this since I was 17. It’s my dream, and I’m just so grateful that you guys have been on this journey with me. And it wouldn’t be what it is today without you guys.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6q8L_0aw7soVl00
Kylie Jenner shares a sweet, makeup free, moment with Stormi on July 13. (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

With this big reveal, Kylie is sharing more than ever. Leading up to the debut, Kylie has been giving fans a glimpse into what goes into Kylie Cosmetics, by showcasing behind-the-scenes moments and interviews in the Youtube docu-series, Inside Kylie Cosmetics. Inevitably, that means more appearances from her sidekick, Stormi. On a Youtube video posted on July 12 the mischievous toddler proved she is just like her mother as she showed off her “office,” at Kylie Cosmetics HQ, which is filled with toys, a white table, and pink chairs. “I work right here, and I work right here,” Stormi adorably said of her perfect office.

Her ability to balance her career and parenting doesn’t go unnoticed. Even the family matriarch applauded her for her hard work and incredible parenting efforts. “She gives me so much joy watching her with Stormi,” Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. And she’s so patient. She could be in the middle of the most important thing in her life at that moment, and if Stormi walks into the room and says, ‘Mommy I need you,’ she will put that on hold and turn all of her attention to her daughter.”

