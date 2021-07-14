Clay Matthews Just Suffered an Unexpected Hit to His Packers Legacy

Clay Matthews may have taken his talents elsewhere in 2019, but most NFL fans will remember him as the long-haired, wide-smiling face of the Green Bay Packers‘ defense. A talented outside linebacker who had a knack for getting after the quarterback, Matthews spent 10 seasons with the historic NFC North franchise before he returned to his home state of California to play for the Los Angeles Rams. And by establishing a reputation as one of the best players at his position during his decade-long run with the Packers, he endeared himself to fans who watched him fly around Lambeau Field.