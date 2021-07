MARQUETTE — Teams don’t usually want to have to rally from early deficits on a regular basis, but the pressure doesn’t seem to rattle the Marquette Legion baseball team. Once again, the Blues pulled off a late comeback victory, this time to take down Escanaba 5-4 Wednesday night. Hogan Nemetz got the win in relief, giving up zero runs on zero hits with one strikeout in one inning of work. Trent Lawson got tagged with the loss for the Cubs.