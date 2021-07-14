Cancel
Texas State

Texas Democratic lawmakers respond to threats of arrest following D.C. trip

By Melanie Barden
CBS Austin
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, the Texas House of Representatives was noticeably empty. 50 Democrats flew to Washington, D.C. the day before, making it impossible for Republicans to take a vote on a controversial election bill. However, the Republicans remaining at the capitol did take a vote—ordering law enforcement to send for the absent...

